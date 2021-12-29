TEFLON DON: Despite “Credible Evidence,” DA Says No Charges Against Cuomo – Allegations “Deeply Troubling” But Not Criminal In New York

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Cuomo resigned as Governor in August 2021 after a 168-page report was released by the office of Attorney General Letitia James, which concluded that complaints he had sexually harassed multiple women during his time in office – and once even retaliated against a former employee that had come out publicly about the abuse – were deemed credible. File photo: Hans Pennink, Shutter Stock, licensed.

WHITE PLAINS, NY – On Tuesday, Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah released a statement confirming that, despite “credible evidence” that disgraced former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo had allegedly sexually harassed several women while in office, she will not be pursuing charges against him.

Cuomo had resigned as Governor in August 2021 after a 168-page report was released by the office of New York State Attorney General Letitia James, which concluded that complaints he had sexually harassed multiple women during his time in office – and once even retaliated against a former employee that had come out publicly about the abuse – were deemed credible.

However, Westchester DA Rocah announced on Twitter on Tuesday that Cuomo would not be facing criminal charges for the accusations due to “statutory requirements” of New York law.

“Our investigation found credible evidence to conclude that the alleged conduct in both instances described above did occur,” Rocah said. “However, in both instances, my Office has determined that, although the allegations and witnesses were credible, and the conduct concerning, we cannot pursue criminal charges due to the statutory requirements of the criminal laws of New York.”



Big Tech is using NewsGuard to limit our reach and censor us. You can help support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution . We refuse to let Silicon Valley silence us into just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of the lamestream media but we need your support to fight back. You can also help by signing up for our featured story emails . If you have a business, consider advertising with us .



Rocah noted that while Cuomo would not be facing criminal punishment for his alleged harassment, he would nonetheless still be potentially susceptible to any civil lawsuits that his purported victims may file against him.

According to the statement, Rocah’s office had conducted a “thorough investigation” into accusations made against Cuomo from two separate women who said that the former governor had become physical with them without permission; one who said he had kissed her cheek, and another who said that he had grabbed her arm and kissed her cheek.

Westchester District Attorney Mimi Rocah has declined to pursue criminal charges against former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. https://t.co/S9cojff8C6 — ABC News (@ABC) December 28, 2021 Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah said that while there was evidence to conclude the conduct the women described did occur, the office could not pursue criminal charges. https://t.co/OMSzw4eTIw — PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) December 28, 2021

Allegations against Cuomo that he had inappropriately touched a female state trooper were also recently investigated by the office of Acting Nassau County District Attorney Joyce Smith, who found them to be “deeply troubling” but “not criminal under New York law.”

Albany County District Attorney David Soares has also announced an investigation into an allegation against Cuomo.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s administration had also been accused of deliberately obscuring the full scope of nursing home deaths in New York. Data is still being gathered and it is currently estimated that over 13,000 or as many as 15,000+ New Yorkers died in nursing homes compared to 8,711 originally reported by the Cuomo administration. The F.B.I. has been investigating since February 2021.