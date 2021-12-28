Op-Ed: Fearless Straight Shooter Eric Adams Offers Words Of Street-Smart Wisdom, Courage And Hope For All New Yorkers

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

NEW YORK, NY – Although he won’t be sworn in as New York City’s 66th Post Colonial Mayor until January 1, 2022, Eric Adams has already become embroiled in a major controversy, strangely enough, with members of his own political party, who constitute the City Council. We’re on his side and pat him on the back for standing up to these “Know-Nothings” who wish to continue the downward moral and economic spiral initiated by his predecessor, the worst mayor in the city’s history. He’s already poked them in the eye with his promise to restore the disbanded NYPD plainclothes crime unit that DeBlasio abolished, that has unleashed an increase in crime and murders in the city. More on that later. Kudos to him!

But, that was not the only kick in the rear he’s given the radical Leftists who run the city. Last week, two dozen plus incoming City Council members called for Eric to end the solitary confinement punishment at Rikers Island, who just a few days earlier, in response to Mayor De Blasio’s dangerously moving detainees out of solitary confinement, told us that he’d continue to segregate the most violent prisoners from the institution’s general population. We applaud his common sense decision to protect the safety of those others incarcerated behind bars. Newly elected Queens Councilwoman Tiffany Caban angrily Tweeted him that, “Solitary confinement is considered by the United Nations human rights organizations and medical and mental health experts to be a form of torture.” Adams promptly responded to this tear-jerker note with the strong words of a guy who looks like he’s ready to turn NYC back into a safe burg.

“The one thing that’s different from everyone that signed that letter and Eric Adams: I wore a bulletproof vest for 22 years and protected the people of this city. And when you do that, then you have the right to question me on safety and public safety matters.” He continued, without flinching, “I support punitive segregation. I am not going to be in a city where dangerous people assault innocent people, go to jail and assault more people.”

Welcome words of street-smart wisdom.



He appears to be a fearless straight shooter. Earlier this year, Adams politely met with Walter “Hawk” Newsome, who leads the anarchist Black Lives Matter group in the city. Newsome threw the threat of violent outbreaks if Adams reinstated the anti-crime unit. This racist thug overtly stated: “There will be riots. There will be fire and there will be bloodshed. We have people in the city council who can create problems for this administration by shutting it down.” The short, to the point response from Adams: “We’re not going to surrender to those who are saying, ‘We’re going to burn down New York.’ Not my city!” Words of courage and hope for all of us New Yorkers.

Let us hope and pray that Mayor-elect Eric Adams, a former NYPD street cop and official, continues to show such strength and courage in the face of future threatening attacks against him and the city, from the crime supporting elements that seem to be more powerful, fearless and outspoken than ever before. We demand a leader who will protect all of his citizens, black, white or whatever. We will have an open door to Mayor Adams. We will support his programs that will bring New Yorkers together, safely and sanely, to make The Big Apple what it once was… the greatest, safest, happiest city on the face of the earth. May G-d help Eric Adams accomplish this miracle. And believe us, he’ll need all the help he can get.