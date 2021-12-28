Missing Boy Found Dead On Christmas Day In Royal Palm Beach Retention Pond, Foul Play Is Not Suspected, Detectives Say

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





14-year-old Vensly Maxime, was not seen again until his body was discovered on Christmas day in a retention pond located at 100 Sweet Bay Lane in Royal Palm Beach.

ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the tragic death of 14-year-old Vensly Maxime, whose body was found on Christmas Day, Saturday, December 25, 2021, just before 5:00 pm in the area of the Royal Palm Beach Recreation Center. After further investigation, detectives learned that on Wednesday, December 22, Vensly and a friend met up after school, when according to the friend, Vensly started to not feel well, so the two started walking home from Crestwood Middle school.

For unknown reasons, Vensly began to act in an unusual manner. The teens separated, with the friend continuing home and Vensly remaining behind in the area of the Recreation Center. Vensly was not seen again until his body was discovered on Christmas day in a retention pond located at 100 Sweet Bay Lane in Royal Palm Beach.

In conjunction with the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner’s Office, police say preliminary investigative findings have not revealed any signs of trauma or injury to the decedent. Foul play is not suspected, and initial findings indicate that Vensly may have suffered a medical episode prior to entering the water. Drowning was not a factor. This investigation is continuing and ongoing.

The search continues for missing teenager, Vensly Maxime, who was last seen near the Royal Palm Beach Recreation Center on December 22. Report tips to 561-434-8700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-485-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/P5LrdzqID3 — The School District of Palm Beach County (@pbcsd) December 24, 2021 MEMORIAL FOR MAXIME: A #memorial has popped up where the body of a teen was found in a canal on #Christmas Day. A medical examiner said Vensly Maxime did not drown and is believed to have had a medical episode before entering the water. pic.twitter.com/hbu1t8sEta — WPBF 25 News (@WPBF25News) December 28, 2021



Big Tech is using NewsGuard to limit our reach and censor us. You can help support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution . We refuse to let Silicon Valley silence us into just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of the lamestream media but we need your support to fight back. You can also help by signing up for our featured story emails . If you have a business, consider advertising with us .



Anyone that may have additional information is urged to contact Detective J. Gomez at 561-688-4052 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.