Missing Boy Found Dead On Christmas Day In Royal Palm Beach Retention Pond, Foul Play Is Not Suspected, Detectives Say

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Missing Boy Found Dead On Christmas Day In Royal Palm Beach Retention Pond, Foul Play Is Not Suspected
14-year-old Vensly Maxime, was not seen again until his body was discovered on Christmas day in a retention pond located at 100 Sweet Bay Lane in Royal Palm Beach.    

ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the tragic death of 14-year-old Vensly Maxime, whose body was found on Christmas Day, Saturday, December 25, 2021, just before 5:00 pm in the area of the Royal Palm Beach Recreation Center. After further investigation, detectives learned that on Wednesday, December 22, Vensly and a friend met up after school, when according to the friend, Vensly started to not feel well, so the two started walking home from Crestwood Middle school.

For unknown reasons, Vensly began to act in an unusual manner. The teens separated, with the friend continuing home and Vensly remaining behind in the area of the Recreation Center. Vensly was not seen again until his body was discovered on Christmas day in a retention pond located at 100 Sweet Bay Lane in Royal Palm Beach.    

In conjunction with the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner’s Office, police say preliminary investigative findings have not revealed any signs of trauma or injury to the decedent. Foul play is not suspected, and initial findings indicate that Vensly may have suffered a medical episode prior to entering the water. Drowning was not a factor. This investigation is continuing and ongoing.


Anyone that may have additional information is urged to contact Detective J. Gomez at 561-688-4052 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

