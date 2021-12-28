BusinessHealthSociety

FAUCI: Requiring Vaccination For Domestic Air Travel Is Another Incentive To Get People Vaccinated, Should Be Seriously Considered

By Christopher Boyle
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

Fauci Says Requiring Vaccination For Domestic Air Travel Is Another Incentive To Get People Vaccinated, Should Be Considered
A Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner labeled American Airlines at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). Los Angeles, California, November 2, 2019. File photo: Santiparp Wattanaporn, Shutter Stock, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Biden Administration’s chief medical adviser, stated Monday on MSNBC that it would be “reasonable to consider” a requirement for full vaccination against COVID-19 for people looking to take domestic air flights as a new surge in the pandemic –driven by the new Omicron variant – disrupts travel in the United States and worldwide.

In addition to suggesting that full vaccination should be mandatory for air travel, Fauci also suggested during a second interview later that day on CNN that people should weight the possibility of avoiding mass gatherings during this weekend’s upcoming New Year’s Eve celebrations.

“When you make vaccination a requirement, that’s another incentive to get more people vaccinated,” Fauci said. “If you want to do that with domestic flights, I think that’s something that seriously should be considered.”

Fauci also said that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have been weighing the possibility of shortening isolation time requirements for front-line workers; later on Monday, the CDC officially rolled out amended procedures, shortening quarantine time for essential workers exposed to COVID-19 from 10 days to just five.


Big Tech is using NewsGuard to limit our reach and censor us. You can help support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution. We refuse to let Silicon Valley silence us into just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of the lamestream media but we need your support to fight back. You can also help by signing up for our featured story emails. If you have a business, consider advertising with us.
 

These announcements come in the face of a massive spike in COVID-19 infections across the country, driven by the new Omicron variant, which experts say is typically less severe than previous variants but far more transmissible.

Nonetheless, hospitals around the U.S. have been overwhelmed by new Omicron cases – New York alone reported 49,708 new cases on December 24 – thus prompting the CDC’s updated guidelines for frontline workers in an attempt to address shortages.

Air travel over the Christmas weekend was severely impacted by Omicron, causing widespread shortages of airline personnel and the subsequent cancellation of approximately 2,800 flights, leaving countless travelers essentially stranded until alternate flights could be booked.

Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist, videographer, and writer for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Christopher works on a wide variety of topics and fields, including current events, crime, politics, and more and has been featured in print and online in a variety of publications, from local to national, and helps keep a keen-eye on what's happening in the world for The Published Reporter.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Christopher Boyle (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Missouri Woman Killed Boyfriend With Sword On Christmas Eve;…

Jessica Mcfadyen

“America Fest 2021” Uplifts Youth Conservative Movement…

Marc Ang

Las Vegas Man Who Fled Police Had Severed Head In Cooler

Jessica Mcfadyen
1 of 1,847