Detectives Find Vehicle That Mowed Down Six Children In Deadly Hit-and-Run In Wilton Manors, Driver Remains At Large

WILTON MANORS, FL – The vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that struck six young children, killing two of them, has been located. According to authorities, Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives are now searching for the driver.

At approximately 2:48 p.m. on Monday, December 27, Broward Regional Communications received a call regarding a hit-and-run with injuries near 2417 N.W. Ninth Avenue in Wilton Manors. Wilton Manors Police Department, Broward Sheriff’s deputies and Fort Lauderdale Police Department and Fire Rescue responded.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2009 Honda Accord Sedan, driven by an unknown male, was traveling southbound on Northwest Ninth Avenue (Powerline Road) approaching the 2500 block. At the same time, a Broward County Transit bus was stopped to drop off a passenger. As the bus pulled out to continue southbound, it began to merge into the right thru lane from the edge of the roadway. At that time, the Honda approached the bus from behind. The driver of the Honda failed to allow the bus to merge and passed it, almost striking the front driver’s side as it cut in front of the bus. The Honda then veered right (west) and drove off the roadway and onto the sidewalk and driveway at 2417 N.W. Ninth Avenue, striking multiple children.

After the crash occurred, the vehicle accelerated and fled the area southbound. Six-year-old Andrea Fleming and five-year-old Kylie Jones were pronounced deceased on scene. Draya Fleming, Laziyah Stokes, Johnathan Carter and Audre Fleming were transported to Broward Health Medical Center. A description of the vehicle was released among law enforcement agencies, and was located in Wilton Manors. The investigation is ongoing.