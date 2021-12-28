Broward Deputies Arrest Driver Involved In Hit-and-Run That Killed Two Children In Wilton Manors

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Sean Charles Greer, 27, of Wilton Manors, faces two counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving death, two counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving serious bodily injury, two counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving injuries, tampering with evidence, four counts of driving without a license causing death and/or serious bodily injuries and driving with a suspended license.

WILTON MANORS, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested the driver responsible for the hit-and-run crash that struck six young children, killing two of them in Wilton Manors on Monday, December 27. According to authorities, physical evidence led detectives to Sean Charles Greer, 27, of Wilton Manors who was booked into the Broward Sheriff’s Main Jail Tuesday evening.

The hit-and-run occurred at approximately 2:48 p.m. on Monday, when Broward Regional Communications received a call regarding a crash with injuries near 2417 N.W. Ninth Avenue in Wilton Manors. Wilton Manors Police Department, Broward Sheriff’s deputies and Fort Lauderdale Police Department and Fire Rescue responded.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2009 Honda Accord Sedan, driven by a male subject, was traveling southbound on Northwest Ninth Avenue (Powerline Road) approaching the 2500 block. At the same time, a Broward County Transit bus was stopped to drop off a passenger. As the bus pulled out to continue southbound, it began to merge into the right thru lane from the edge of the roadway. At that time, the Honda approached the bus from behind. The driver of the Honda failed to allow the bus to merge and passed it, almost striking the front driver’s side as it cut in front of the bus. The Honda then veered right (west) and drove off the roadway and onto the sidewalk and driveway at 2417 N.W. Ninth Avenue, striking multiple children.

After the crash occurred, the vehicle accelerated and fled the area southbound. Six-year-old Andrea Fleming and five-year-old Kylie Jones were pronounced deceased on scene. Draya Fleming, 9, Laziyah Stokes, 9, Johnathan Carter, 10, and Andrea Fleming, 6, were transported to Broward Health Medical Center.



Physical evidence on scene and information available led detectives to identify the vehicle involved. A description of the vehicle was released among law enforcement agencies and was located at 2512 N.W. Ninth Lane in Wilton Manors. The vehicle had damage consistent with being involved in this crash. The front bumper was also missing from the vehicle, which was located at the scene of the crash.

On Dec. 28, Greer was located by Broward Sheriff’s Office V.I.P.E.R. (Violence Intervention Proactive Enforcement Response) detectives and arrested. Greer confessed to his involvement in the crash. He faces two counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving death, two counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving serious bodily injury, two counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving injuries, tampering with evidence, four counts of driving without a license causing death and/or serious bodily injuries and driving with a suspended license. Greer is also currently on probation for burglary of a dwelling in Broward County.