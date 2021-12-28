Alex Jones Turns on Trump Over COVID Vaccine Support: Either “Ignorant” or, Worse, “The Most Evil Man Who Ever Lived” – “Ultimate Head-Fake”

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Widely regarded conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on Saturday issued a stern warning to former President Donald Trump over his recent support for the COVID-19 vaccines that his administration assisted in developing, saying that he was either “ignorant” or “the most evil man who has ever lived” for advocating the jab. File photo: Vic Hinterlang/Evan El-Amin, Shutter Stock, licensed.

On the December 25 episode of his InfoWars show, Jones – a staunch opponent of vaccination – thoroughly blasted his one-time ally, referring to statements that Trump had made during a recent interview with Candace Owens.

“This is an emergency Christmas Day warning to President Trump,” Jones said. “You are either completely ignorant about the so-called vaccine gene therapy you helped ram through with Operation Warp Speed, or you are the most evil man who has ever lived to push this toxic poison on the public and to attack your constituents when they simply try to save their lives and the lives of others. What you told Candace Owens is nothing but a raft of dirty lies.”

Jones apparently changed his tune on Trump due to statements he has been making lately, where the former Commander-in-Chief has publicly praised COVID-19 vaccines – admitting during a recent tour that he was fully vaccinated and boosted – and has been encouraging his followers who may be on the fence to get inoculated.



During Trump’s interview with Daily Wire host Owens – which took place on December 22 – the scene turned slightly confrontational when the former president directly contradicted her claims that COVID vaccines do not work.

“And yet more people have died under COVID this year, by the way, under Joe Biden than under you. And more people took the vaccine this year, so people are questioning how…” Owens said, before being cut off by Trump.

“Oh, no. The vaccine worked. But some people aren’t taking it. The ones that get very sick and go to the hospital are the ones that don’t take the vaccine,” Trump said. “But it’s still their choice, and if you take the vaccine, you’re protected. Look, the results of the vaccine are very good, and if you do get it, it’s a very minor form. People aren’t dying when they take the vaccine.”

Mr Trump has long been proud of the role his administration played in the development of the COVID-19 vaccine; during the final stop of his “The History Tour” with former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly in Texas earlier this month, Trump boldly proclaimed that the vaccines have saved up to a “hundred million people.”

“Look, we did something that was historic. We saved tens of millions of lives worldwide. We together, all of us — not me, we — we got a vaccine done, three vaccines done, and tremendous therapeutics that have saved a lot of lives,” Trump said. “I think this would have been the Spanish Flu of 1917 where up to a hundred million people died. This was going to ravage the country far beyond what it is right now.”

Owens would later claim that Trump was supporting vaccines because he was “too old” to understand how to use the internet to conduct “independent research” on alternative COVID treatments.