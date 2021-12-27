VIDEO: Woman Arrested by FBI After Berating And Attacking Passenger on Flight from Tampa to Atlanta Over Mask Use

ATLANTA, GA – An irate passenger on a Delta flight from Tampa to Atlanta, was arrested by the FBI Thursday after getting into a violent altercation with a male passenger who was not wearing a mask mid-flight screaming at him to put his mask on. The older passenger, who reportedly had been eating, was approached by the woman, later identified as Patricia Cornwall, who had her mask below her chin in the video.

The pair shouted plenty of obscenities at each other with the entire altercation apparently recorded by another passenger on cell phone video; the scene went viral once it was posted to social media. It first appeared watermarked and under the handle ATL Uncensored | Atlanta News and quickly was republished by TMZ, Daily Mail, and other media outlets.

During the video, the irate woman went as far as to hit and spit on the 80-year-old man during the altercation with the man, who remained seated the entire time, yelling that she would be immediately arrested as soon as the flight landed.

Delta flight from Tampa to Atlanta got crazy‼️ pic.twitter.com/I9BZUKv3LB — ATL Uncensored | Atlanta News (@ATLUncensored) December 25, 2021 UPDATE: Crazy Delta mask lady was arrested by the FBI pic.twitter.com/hC7JfAQ1jP — Jack Posobiec ✝️ (@JackPosobiec) December 27, 2021



The woman was eventually pulled to the back of the plane by crew members where she was held for the remainder of the flight until being taken into custody when the plane reached Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Atlanta news 11 Alive reported that the “unruly passenger” was taken into custody once the flight from Tampa arrived at Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Thursday.

A recent spike in crimes on commercial aircrafts led the Justice Department to release a November reminder that federal law prohibits assaults and threats that interfere with flight crews and flight attendants.