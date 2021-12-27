CrimeLocalSociety

Two Men Found Murdered In Vehicle In Tamarac

By Jessica Mcfadyen
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

broward
Broward Sheriff’s crime scene and homicide detectives were notified and responded to the scene to investigate. The Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office was also contacted. According to investigators, the M.E.’s office autopsies revealed the victims were murdered. The M.E.’s office is also working to positively identify the male subjects. 

TAMARAC, FL – Two men were found murdered in a vehicle in Tamarac a day after Christmas, and Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding their deaths. According to authorities, at approximately 1:56 p.m. Sunday, December 26, Broward Sheriff’s deputies responded to a suspicious incident call at the 4600 block of Northwest 59th Court in Tamarac. On scene, deputies discovered two adult males deceased in a vehicle. 

Broward Sheriff’s crime scene and homicide detectives were notified and responded to the scene to investigate. The Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office was also contacted. According to investigators, the M.E.’s office autopsies revealed the victims were murdered. The M.E.’s office is also working to positively identify the male subjects. 

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this case to contact Homicide Detective Louis Bonhomme at 954-321-4377. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Jessica Mcfadyen (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Two Suspects Arrested Christmas Eve For Stolen Vehicle In…

Jessica Mcfadyen

Boca Raton Man, 31, Shot Neighbor Over Loud Music on…

Joe Mcdermott

VIDEO: Woman Wielding Pickaxe Robs Venice Beach Rite Aid,…

Christopher Boyle
1 of 1,585