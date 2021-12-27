Two Men Found Murdered In Vehicle In Tamarac

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Broward Sheriff’s crime scene and homicide detectives were notified and responded to the scene to investigate. The Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office was also contacted. According to investigators, the M.E.’s office autopsies revealed the victims were murdered. The M.E.’s office is also working to positively identify the male subjects.

TAMARAC, FL – Two men were found murdered in a vehicle in Tamarac a day after Christmas, and Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding their deaths. According to authorities, at approximately 1:56 p.m. Sunday, December 26, Broward Sheriff’s deputies responded to a suspicious incident call at the 4600 block of Northwest 59th Court in Tamarac. On scene, deputies discovered two adult males deceased in a vehicle.

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this case to contact Homicide Detective Louis Bonhomme at 954-321-4377. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.