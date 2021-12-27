Second CNN Producer, Rick Saleeby, Investigated Amid Allegations of Sexual Misconduct Involving Minor

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





CNN producer Rick Saleeby is alleged to have solicited sexually explicit images of a girl who was underage from the girls mother. In addition, Project Veritas provided text messages allegedly depicting the CNN producer describing incredibly graphic sexual fantasies involving his fiancé’s underage daughter.

RICHMOND, VA – After the release of videos from conservative undercover group Project Veritas, authorities in Virginia have reportedly seized devices from Rick Saleeby – a producer for CNN’s “The Lead with Jake Tapper” – amid allegations that he solicited sexually explicit photos of an underage girl, officials say.

Saleeby was alleged by Project Veritas to have solicited sexually explicit images of a girl who was underage; in addition, the controversial undercover group provided text messages allegedly depicting the CNN producer describing incredibly graphic sexual fantasies involving his fiancé’s underage daughter.

BREAKING: Fairfax County police have seized electronics and hard drives of Rick Saleeby, CNN producer for Jake Tapper, after FaceTime calls and texts appear to show solicitation of underage photos reported by Project Veritas, per individual close to investigation – @HumanEvents — Jack Posobiec ✝️ (@JackPosobiec) December 23, 2021

Following these allegations – which CNN has yet to address publicly – Fairfax County police proceeded to seize devices – including electronics and computer hard drives – from Saleeby’s residence, according to Jack Posobiec at Human Events.



Big Tech is using NewsGuard to censor us severely reducing our revenue. You can support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution . Honest journalism is incredibly important to our democracy; we refuse to let Silicon Valley crush us into just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of lamestream media and we need your support. You can also help by signing up for our featured story emails .



Janine Banani – Saleeby’s former fiancée, with who he was in a decade-long relationship – was Project Veritas’ source for the story, and supplied text messages purportedly of the CNN employee requesting explicit photos of her 14 year-old daughter.

In addition, Banani also offered voice recordings that were allegedly of Saleeby engaging in salacious fantasies about her daughter; the individual speaking in the recording recounts of numerous scenarios where he imagines what the genitals of the female minor look like and describes fantasies of her performing various sex acts upon him. Saleeby also allegedly requested nude photos of the mother and daughter together.

🚨🚨🚨 Fairfax County police have seized electronics and harddrives of Rick Saleeby, a CNN producer for Jake Tapper, in light of FaceTime calls and texts showing solicitation of fiancé’s underage daughter photos.

pic.twitter.com/4wRls5Qe9o — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 23, 2021

Banani said that she allowed Saleeby to continue talking about her daughter in order to gather more evidence on him; after she said local authorities failed to act on her subsequent complaint, she turned to Project Veritas.

This is not the first CNN producer who stands accused of sexual misconduct involving a child; former host Chris Cuomo’s producer, John Griffin, was arrested and suspended from the network earlier this month after he purportedly flew a mother and her 9-year-old daughter to him so that he could train the child to be “sexually subservient” to him.