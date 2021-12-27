Missouri Woman Killed Boyfriend With Sword On Christmas Eve; Told Officers She Took Meth And Wanted To “Set Him Free” from Demons

Brittany A. Wilson, 32, of Cape Girardeau, told responding officers she took methamphetamine believed her boyfriend was battling several demons and she was attempting to set him free by killing him. Wilson was arrested and transported to the Cape Girardeau jail where she is being held on two million bail.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO – On Friday, December 24, 2021, at approximately 11:00 p.m., Cape Girardeau Police Officers were dispatched to a residence near Quince Street after a 911 call from a woman who stated she had killed her boyfriend. Upon arrival, Officers located an adult female standing outside of the residence with blood on her clothing. This female was later identified as Brittany A. Wilson, a 32 year-old female from Cape Girardeau. Officers detained Wilson while additional officers entered the home. According to an Associated Press report, a sword was also found outside with Wilson.

While inside the residence, officers located a deceased male in the basement of the residence who had fresh stab wounds on his body. This 34 year-old male was later determined to be Wilson’s boyfriend, Harrison Stephen Foster, and a resident of the home in which he was discovered.

According to officers, Wilson stated that the two had taken methamphetamine earlier that day and she believed her boyfriend was battling several demons and she was attempting to set him free by killing him. Wilson was arrested and transported to the Cape Girardeau jail where she was processed without incident.

Cape Girardeau investigators presented the facts of the case to the Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and the Honorable Judge Frank E Miller since issued a warrant on Wilson for first degree Murder and Armed Criminal Action. Wilson’s bond is set at $2,000,000 cash only and she is currently in custody at the Cape Girardeau municipal jail.