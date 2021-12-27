M/I Homes Now Selling at the Towns at Lake Monroe Commons in Sanford; Construction on Two Models to Begin in January

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





The 18-acre parcel – which was purchased earlier this year by M/I Homes – is near Lake Monroe, the Sanford Riverwalk, SunRail and about three miles east of Interstate 4 at West First Street and Marbella Lane in Sanford. Photo: Larry Vershel Communications Inc.

SANFORD, FL – Prospective homebuyers looking for a carefree lifestyle with beautiful views and a convenient location should look no further than the Towns at Lake Monroe Commons, now open for presales.

The 18-acre parcel – which was purchased earlier this year by M/I Homes – is near Lake Monroe, the Sanford Riverwalk, SunRail and about three miles east of Interstate 4 at West First Street and Marbella Lane in Sanford.

Towns at Lake Monroe Commons will have 150 two-story townhomes featuring three distinct floor plans ranging from 1,379 to 1,700 square feet, according to David Byrnes, M/I Homes’ area president. Prices will start in the $300,000s.

“This gated enclave will offer roomy townhomes that live more like single family homes,” Byrnes said.



Big Tech is using NewsGuard to censor us severely reducing our revenue. You can support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution . Honest journalism is incredibly important to our democracy; we refuse to let Silicon Valley crush us into just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of lamestream media and we need your support. You can also help by signing up for our featured story emails .



Construction on two model homes – The San Jose and The Granada – are scheduled to begin in January, he said, adding that presales currently are being handled by consultants at M/I Homes’ Towns of White Cedar 1½ miles away.

Amenities at the Towns at Lake Monroe Commons will include a swimming pool and cabana, a large community pond that many of the townhomes will overlook, and a walking path to one of the largest trail systems in the state. Photo: Larry Vershel Communications Inc.

“M/I Homes has developed a collection of three- to-four-bedroom townhomes in a prime Seminole County location,” Byrnes said. “This community will be within walking distance to the Lake Monroe Promenade and Sanford Riverwalk, minutes to historic Downtown Sanford, Orlando Sanford International Airport, and shopping, dining and world-class entertainment.”

Amenities at the Towns at Lake Monroe Commons will include a swimming pool and cabana, a large community pond that many of the townhomes will overlook, and a walking path to one of the largest trail systems in the state.

For more information, visit www.mihomes.com.