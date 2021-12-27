Lamestream Reports First U.S. Death from Omicron Variant While County Health Worker Said “Absolute Cause Of Death Was Unconfirmed”

Numerous media outlets picked up on the single Tweet, reporting that the first U.S. death from Omicron was ‘confirmed’, however, shortly after, an independent journalist contacted the Public Health Office in Harris County and recorded a statement saying that the patient, who had underlying health conditions, was confirmed Omicron positive, but not necessarily died from Omicron. File photo: Novikov Aleksey, Shutter Stock, licensed.

HARRIS COUNTY, TX – Last week, an official in Texas reported the first U.S. death related to the COVID-19 Omicron variant, although the exact cause of death is still currently unconfirmed. The announcement was initially made by Harris County Executive Lina Hidalgo via Twitter on December 20, where she noted that the individual in question had been in his 50’s and had not been vaccinated against COVID-19.

“Sad to report the first local fatality from the Omicron variant of COVID-19,” Hidalgo said. “A man in his 50’s from the eastern portion of Harris County who was not vaccinated. Please – get vaccinated and boosted.”

Numerous media outlets initially picked up on Hidalgo’s announcement, reporting the first death of a U.S. resident due to the Omicron variant, which experts say can be up to 70 times more transmissible than previous versions of COVID-19, while also widely regarded as being far more mild in terms of its symptoms overall.

Shortly afterwards, independent journalist Dan Cohen contacted Harris County Public Health’s Office of Communications, Education and Engagement, and spoke to Media Specialist Martha Marquez. Marquez confirmed that while the patient had indeed been diagnosed with the Omicron variant at the time they passed away, the exact cause of their death was still being investigated, possibly revealing that reports that the unnamed patent’s passing was directly tied to COVID-19 could have been far premature.



Public officials and media reported that a man in Texas became the first American to die from the Omicron variant. I checked with the Harris County Public Health Department. Turns out that's not true.



Here's audio of my phone call. pic.twitter.com/fIDZNPzYuj — Dan Cohen (@dancohen3000) December 22, 2021 Why did none of the media outlets that echoed @LinaHidalgoTX's incorrect statement bother to check with the Harris County Public Health Department? Seems like they have an interest in spreading panic among the public. — Dan Cohen (@dancohen3000) December 22, 2021

Subsequent reports indicate that the patient – again, who was male, in his 50’s, and confirmed to be unvaccinated – had previously been infected with COVID-19, and had suffered a second infection after recovering. The patient was also confirmed to have had ‘underlying health conditions’ that may have contributed to his demise.

The Published Reporter reached out to a Harris County Public Health Department assistant who said that she would forward our questions to officials and get back to us shortly. We will update this story with their response once we have it.

So the supposed first Omicron death was registered *with* a positive Covid test but apparently died from underlying conditions.



Local health officials “cannot say that Covid was the absolute cause of death.”



As usual, the devil is in the details and msm isn’t asking questions. https://t.co/7Qm4U0lTzd — Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) December 22, 2021 CNN needs to be deplatformed. For the common good.

Remember me saying that the legacy media was disappointed that Omicron was not more lethal? So CNN goes fake.



"Busted: CNN Reports First Omicron Death in Texas — BUT HOSPITAL SAYS IT’S NOT TRUE (VIDEO)"https://t.co/6AJqRh4xbw — Robert W Malone, MD (@RWMaloneMD) December 23, 2021

As of press time, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that the Omicron variant currently accounts for approximately 73 percent of U.S. COVID-19 infections.