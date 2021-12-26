Las Vegas Man Who Fled Police Had Severed Head In Cooler

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

According to authorities, 57-year-old Eric Holland, was found in possession of a severed head after attempting to flee Las Vegas Police.

LAS VEGAS, NV – On Thursday, December 23. 2021, at approximately 3.42 p.m., Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a truck near Tropicana Avenue and Duneville Street. According to authorities, the driver failed to stop and fled from units. An air unit was able to follow the truck and observed the driver switch trucks. LVMPD officers again attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled a second time. The air unit continued to follow the suspect and was able to lead officers to an apartment complex near West Rochelle Avenue.

Officers approached the vehicle and observed the suspect, later identified as 57-year-old Eric Holland, exiting the truck. Holland threw various items at officers while attempting to flee on foot, but was subsequently taken into custody. During the investigation, officers discovered both trucks were reported stolen.

According to KLAS-TV, a Las Vegas based CBS-affiliated news station, sources told their “I-Team” officers also had found large coolers in the bed of at least one of the trucks, one of which contained a severed head as well as ‘other human remains’ said the source. The identification of the victim as well as the cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office when that information is available.

LVMPD Homicide took over the investigation and detectives identified Holland as the suspect regarding the remains in the vehicle. He was transported to Clark County Detention Center where he was booked on outstanding warrants, auto theft and now an open murder investigation, which detectives say remains ongoing.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or on the Internet at crimestoppersofnv.com.