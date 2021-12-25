Two Suspects Arrested Christmas Eve For Stolen Vehicle In Lake Worth

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

According to authorities, Jordan Alvarez, 30, of Lake Worth, was charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle. Michael J. Whited, 50, of Palm Springs, was charged with possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon, carrying a concealed weapon, and trespassing.

LAKE WORTH, FL — Two men were arrested Christmas Eve in Lake Worth shortly after 10 am for possession of a stolen vehicle. According to authorities, in the area of 10th Avenue North and D Street, in Lake Worth Beach, officers from the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office Task Force was attempting to stop a stolen vehicle when a shot was fired from the suspect vehicle. At the time, it was believed that the suspects shot at deputies, however, after further investigation detectives learned the suspects were attempting to hide the weapon when it accidentally went off. No one was struck.

At this time, the two suspects were arrested, one being Jordan Alvarez, 30, of Lake Worth, who was charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle. Also arrested was Michael J. Whited, 50, of Palm Springs, who was charged with possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon, carrying a concealed weapon, and trespassing.