Boca Raton Man, 31, Shot Neighbor Over Loud Music on Christmas Eve

By Joe Mcdermott
Zachary Moncada, 31, of Boca Raton, was arrested and charged with first degree homicide, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, three counts of battery, and a weapons offence. He was offered no bond and remains in the Palm Beach County Jail.
BOCA RATON, FL – On Friday, December 24, 2021, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a shooting in the 10600 block of Shady Pond Lane, in unincorporated Boca Raton. Upon arrival, deputies observed two Hispanic men holding down a suspect, Zachary Moncada, 31, in the front yard. Moncada was turned over to deputies while they conducted their investigation.

Sheriff’s Deputies learned Moncada had shot the victim in the back over loud music. The victim’s family was able to hold the suspect, Moncada, down and disarm him as he fought them and fired an additional round into the ground. The victim was transported to West Boca Medical Center by his wife where he is currently in stable condition.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is our daily investigative journalist and staff reporter who keeps his eyes peeled for interesting Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott, one of our first and thus veteran reporters, is also a data analyst for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

