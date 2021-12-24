VIDEO: Woman Wielding Pickaxe Robs Venice Beach Rite Aid, Threatens Employees And Customers

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

The video shows a woman dressed in black walking around the Venice Beach store on Lincoln Boulevard at approximately 3 p.m. on Wednesday with a pickaxe over her shoulder and pulling a wheelie cart full of items behind her. News Today/YouTube.com.

VENICE BEACH, CA – Bystander video in a Los Angeles Rite Aid recently captured a bizarre sight- a woman wielding a pickaxe blatantly stealing merchandise while wandering around the store and repeatedly cursing.

The video – entitled “Los Angeles, Prop 47 in action” – referring to Proposition 47, a law that changed certain low-level crimes from potential felonies to misdemeanors – shows a woman dressed in black walking around the Venice Beach store on Lincoln Boulevard at approximately 3 p.m. on Wednesday with a pickaxe over her shoulder and pulling a wheelie cart full of items behind her.

Customers are shown stating agog as she piles beauty products into her cart; when asked by store employees to stop what she is doing, the women proceeds to spew a torrent of obscenities at them.

“I’m not f**king around,” the suspect says. “I don’t want to smell like s**t when I’m knocking these bitches out. Don’t say s**t! Shut the f**k up! Be quiet and follow suit.”



At that point, the unidentified suspect exits the store with her ill-gotten gains. Police confirmed that no one was hurt during the incident and that they are still searching for the perpetrator.

The situation, many say, is just a continued escalation of the rampant crime and thievery that has overtaken many cities in the country that have adopted progressive “soft on crime” measures, such as the controversial Proposition 47 law and no-cash bail policies.

A shocking video shows a woman armed with a pickaxe shoplifting at a Rite Aid store in Los Angeles pic.twitter.com/rGNrdOFYzi — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) December 24, 2021

Many have deemed these crime reforms to be responsible for a spate of “smash-and-grab” robberies throughout California ever since they were implemented, where mobs have repeatedly ran into stores, overwhelmed – and even assaulted – employees, and made off with mass quantities of merchandise with little fear of reprisal, even if caught.

In November alone, smash-and-grab robberies were responsible for $350 million in of losses for retail businesses in the state over a period of just 10 days.