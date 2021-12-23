CrimeLocalSociety

Hollywood Man, 21, Faces DUI Manslaughter, Possession of Xanax, In Death Of Bicyclist In Weston

By Jessica Mcfadyen
LAHIANI, LIDOR
Lidor Lahiani, 21, of Hollywood was taken into custody by the Broward Sheriff’s Dania Beach Crime Suppression Team Tuesday, and faces one count of DUI manslaughter, two counts of DUI crash with property damage and one count of possession of Alprazolam (Xanax).

WESTON, FL – Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit have arrested a Hollywood resident, Lidor Lahiani, 21, for the death of a bicyclist in Weston. According to investigators, the incident occurred around 10:35 a.m. Saturday, September 4, 2021. Lahiani was traveling eastbound in a 2014 Hyundai Sonata in the right-thru lane on West State Road 84 east of Indian Trace when he struck the bicyclist who was also traveling eastbound in the right-thru lane.

The on-scene investigation revealed Lahiani drove off the roadway several times and into the gravel construction area. He then hit a construction barricade with the passenger side of his vehicle, re-entered the road and struck the victim’s bike with the front driver side of the Hyundai. Detectives say Lahiani stopped following the impact but then continued eastbound for a short time before returning to the scene.

Broward Sheriff’s deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded, and the victim was transported to Broward Health Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. On Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, the Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office notified investigators that the bicyclist died due to injuries he sustained from the crash.

Through investigative methods, detectives determined impairment along with reckless driving were contributing factors to the crash, and a warrant was issued for Lahiani’s arrest. On Tuesday, December 21, Lahiani was taken into custody by the Broward Sheriff’s Dania Beach Crime Suppression Team. He faces one count of DUI manslaughter, two counts of DUI crash with property damage and one count of possession of Alprazolam (Xanax).

