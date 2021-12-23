CrimeLocalSociety

Detectives Investigating Murder Of Man On Interstate 95 In Deerfield Beach Early Saturday Morning

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Florida Highway Patrol
Detectives are investigating the murder of a man on Interstate 95 in Deerfield Beach early Saturday morning. File photo: Hernando Sorzano, Shutter Stock, licensed.

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives are investigating the murder of a man on Interstate 95 in Deerfield Beach early Saturday morning. According to authorities, around 1:41 a.m. on December 18, Broward Regional Communications received a call regarding a shooting northbound on I-95 between Sample Road and Southwest 10th Street. Florida Highway Patrol responded and located a white four-door Mercedes disabled in the right lane of I-95. Florida Highway Patrol troopers immediately began CPR on the victim, Nathan Hillmon. Broward deputies and Sheriff Fire Rescue responded and pronounced Hillmon, 28, deceased on scene.

Three other occupants of the vehicle were transported to an area hospital for injuries that were not life threatening. Broward Homicide and Traffic Homicide detectives, as well as Crime Scene units, responded to the scene. The preliminary investigation revealed that an individual inside a vehicle shot at individuals inside of the Mercedes as they were traveling northbound on I-95. The shooting caused the Mercedes to crash into the guardrail, coming to a stop. The suspect vehicle fled northbound. 

Detectives are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting or who has any information regarding the incident to contact Broward Sheriff’s Homicide Detective Ryan Schnakenberg at 954-321-4247. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org

