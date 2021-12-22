Kyle Rittenhouse Suggests Lawsuits Coming for Numerous Media Outlets; “There’s Going To Be Some Media Accountability Coming Soon”

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Rittenhouse, now 18, neglected to give any details on his plans, but declared that numerous media outlets may be facing lawsuits over the way the then 17 year-old was portrayed in news reports. Photo credit: Fox News/ Pete Hegseth/YouTube.

PHOENIX, AZ – During a Fox News interview on Tuesday, Kyle Rittenhouse – who was recently acquitted on murder charges stemming from the infamous Kenosha, Wisconsin social unrest riots in August 2020 – declared that numerous media outlets may be facing lawsuits over the way the then 17 year-old was portrayed in news reports.

“There’s going to be some media accountability coming soon,” he said.

Rittenhouse, now 18, neglected to give any details on his plans, but appeared to be influenced by a successful lawsuit filed by Covington Catholic High School student Nick Sandmann against NBC News, which had omitted key details of a January 2019 incident that had taken place between Sandmann and Native American activist Nathan Phillips at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C.

“Good for him,” Rittenhouse said of Sandmann.



Big Tech is using NewsGuard to censor us severely reducing our revenue. You can support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution . Honest journalism is incredibly important to our democracy; we refuse to let Silicon Valley crush us into just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of lamestream media and we need your support. You can also help by signing up for our featured story emails .



A Jury in November had found Rittenhouse not guilty in the shooting deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum – himself a convicted child molester – and Anthony Huber, in addition to the wounding of Gaige Grosskreutz that took place amid the protests, riots, and vandalism that took place in Kenosha on August 25, 2020, following the non-fatal shooting of Jacob Blake by a police officer two days prior during an arrest attempt.

A memorial for Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum, shot and killed by Kyle Rittenhouse during riots. File photo: Aaron of L.A. Photography, Shutter Stock, licensed.

Rittenhouse’s trial lasted two weeks – dividing the nation on issues of gun control and vigilantism – and the teen was ultimately found to have acted in self-defense when he shot Rosenbaum, Huber, and Grosskreutz with an AR-15 style rifle that he said was being used to help defend local businesses from looters.

“It’s helped me grow a lot, it’s helped me mature,” Rittenhouse said regarding his experience during the trial. “My mentors who have been in my life…they’ve helped make me the person I am today, so thank you for them.”

However, when asked if he would do it all over again, knowing the ultimate outcome, Rittenhouse said no.

“What I was dragged through and what I had to go through – to facing life in prison – I wouldn’t say it was worth it,” he said. “hindsight being 20/20.”

Sandmann’s lawsuit sought $800 million from a variety of news groups such as CNN, the Washington Post and NBC Universal, which all settled have settled for lesser, undisclosed amounts.