Indoor Marijuana Grow Operation, 192 Pounds Of Marijuana Plants Discovered After Hernando County Sheriff Executes Search Warrant

SPRING HILL, FL – On Monday, December 20, 2021, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics unit executed a search warrant at a Berryhill Road address in eastern Hernando County regarding an indoor marijuana grow operation.

The Sheriff’s Office was alerted to the grow house by Withlacoochee River Electric which discovered a power diversion at the address. Withlacoochee River Electric estimated the theft of power at more than $74,000 over a two-year period. During the search warrant, 103 marijuana plants were recovered, with a total weight of more than 192 pounds.

While no arrests have been made, investigators are continuing to follow up on leads concerning persons of interest in the case. No additional details are available at this time.