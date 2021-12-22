CrimeLocalSociety

Indoor Marijuana Grow Operation, 192 Pounds Of Marijuana Plants Discovered After Hernando County Sheriff Executes Search Warrant

By Jessica Mcfadyen
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

marijuana plants
During the search warrant, 103 marijuana plants were recovered, with a total weight of more than 192 pounds.

SPRING HILL, FL – On Monday, December 20, 2021, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics unit executed a search warrant at a Berryhill Road address in eastern Hernando County regarding an indoor marijuana grow operation.

The Sheriff’s Office was alerted to the grow house by Withlacoochee River Electric which discovered a power diversion at the address. Withlacoochee River Electric estimated the theft of power at more than $74,000 over a two-year period. During the search warrant, 103 marijuana plants were recovered, with a total weight of more than 192 pounds.

While no arrests have been made, investigators are continuing to follow up on leads concerning persons of interest in the case. No additional details are available at this time.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Jessica Mcfadyen (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Detectives Investigating Death Of Dania Beach Woman; Seeking…

Jessica Mcfadyen

Trump Booed Over COVID-19 Booster Admission; Says Vaccine…

Christopher Boyle

Suspected Saudi Terrorist Nabbed While Crossing Mexican…

Christopher Boyle
1 of 1,576