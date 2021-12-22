Four Arrested After Numerous Narcotics, Weapons, And Cash Found During Search Warrants Executed In Brooksville

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

David Gayle, 45, Destiny Wright, 20, Deandre Goodson, 26, Eve Kilgannon, 47 were all arrested after numerous narcotics, weapons, and U.S. currency were located during search warrants in Brooksville.

BROOKSVILLE, FL – On Wednesday, December 22, 2021, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics unit executed simultaneous search warrants on Anderson Road and Sinclair Road both located in Brooksville. An investigation spanning several months confirmed narcotics activity had been occurring at both addresses. During execution of the search warrants, numerous narcotics, weapons, and U.S. currency were located.

Items seized from 21403 Anderson Road consisted of 53 Suboxone Strips, 7.5 MDMA pills, 2 Smith & Wesson handguns, Ammunition, 85.8 grams of unknown pills, 9.7 grams of Marijuana, Drug Paraphernalia and $2,693 in cash.

David Gayle, 45, was charged with Sale of Fentanyl, Sale of Fentanyl within 1,000 feet of a Church, Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Sale of Methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a Church, two counts of Possession of a Structure with Intent to Sell, three counts of Possession of Paraphernalia, two counts of Unlawful use of a Two-Way Communication Device, Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Possession of Ammunition by a Felon, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana. His bond is $182,000. Deandre Goodson, 26 and Destiny Wright, 20, were both charged with Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Paraphernalia. Both of their bond amounts were set at $2,000.



Items seized from Sinclair Road consisted of 27.19 grams of Fentanyl, Drug Paraphernalia and $791 in cash. Eve Kilgannon, 47 was charged with Trafficking in Fentanyl, two counts of Sale of Fentanyl, two counts of Possession of Fentanyl with the Intent to Sell, two counts of Possession of a Structure for Intent to Sell, two counts of Unlawful use of a Two-Way Communication Device and three counts of Possession of Paraphernalia. Her bond was set at $193,000.