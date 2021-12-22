Detectives Make Arrest In September Crash, Shooting and Homicide that occurred at Summit Blvd and Haverhill Road in West Palm Beach

According to authorities, Anthony Jerez, 19, of West Palm Beach was arrested on Tuesday and booked on Negligent manslaughter, homicide, possession of a weapon, destroying evidence and obstruction of a criminal investigation.

WEST PALM BEACH FL – On Tuesday, September 21, 2021, Palm Beach Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the area of Summit Blvd and S. Haverhill Road in West Palm Beach, in reference to a vehicle crash. Upon arrival, deputies located an adult male inside a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue arrived and pronounced the male deceased.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division arrived on scene to investigate this incident as a homicide. After a three month investigation detectives were led to the identity of the suspect Anthony Jerez, 19, of West Palm Beach who was arrested on Tuesday and booked on Negligent manslaughter, homicide, possession of a weapon, destroying evidence and obstruction of a criminal investigation.