Broward Man Out On Bond Facing 20 Criminal Charges Related To Child Pornography, Arrested Again On More Child Porn Charges

According to authorities, Thomas D. Lee Jr., 30, of North Lauderdale, was arrested Tuesday by Broward Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force on six new child pornography charges. He is currently being held at the Broward Jail on a $1.2 million bond.

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL – A Broward County man already facing 20 criminal charges related to child pornography was arrested Tuesday by the Broward Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force on six new child pornography charges. According to authorities, ICAC detectives arrested Thomas D. Lee Jr., 30, of North Lauderdale, on charges of promoting sexual performance by a child and possessing child pornography.

ICAC detectives originally arrested Lee in October 2020 on similar charges. That investigation revealed that Lee’s crimes spanned a time period ranging from Nov. 8, 2017, through May 27, 2020. Detectives say Lee bonded out of jail on the original charges in late July 2021. A judge placed Lee on electronic monitoring and ordered him to remain at his residence 24 hours a day. Lee was also ordered by a judge not to use devices that access the internet.

The new investigation began in November 2021 after detectives received a tip. The investigation revealed that on multiple occasions between September 9 and October 17, 2021, Lee accessed images of child pornography involving young children. He is currently being held at the Broward Jail on a $1.2 million bond.