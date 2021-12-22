CrimeLocalSociety

Broward Man Out On Bond Facing 20 Criminal Charges Related To Child Pornography, Arrested Again On More Child Porn Charges

By Jessica Mcfadyen
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

LEE, THOMAS DAVID
According to authorities, Thomas D. Lee Jr., 30, of North Lauderdale, was arrested Tuesday by Broward Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force on six new child pornography charges. He is currently being held at the Broward Jail on a $1.2 million bond. 

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL – A Broward County man already facing 20 criminal charges related to child pornography was arrested Tuesday by the Broward Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force on six new child pornography charges. According to authorities, ICAC detectives arrested Thomas D. Lee Jr., 30, of North Lauderdale, on charges of promoting sexual performance by a child and possessing child pornography. 

ICAC detectives originally arrested Lee in October 2020 on similar charges. That investigation revealed that Lee’s crimes spanned a time period ranging from Nov. 8, 2017, through May 27, 2020. Detectives say Lee bonded out of jail on the original charges in late July 2021. A judge placed Lee on electronic monitoring and ordered him to remain at his residence 24 hours a day. Lee was also ordered by a judge not to use devices that access the internet. 

The new investigation began in November 2021 after detectives received a tip. The investigation revealed that on multiple occasions between September 9 and October 17, 2021, Lee accessed images of child pornography involving young children. He is currently being held at the Broward Jail on a $1.2 million bond. 

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Jessica Mcfadyen (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Op-Ed: Melting Pot Blends Identity Politics Into A Unified…

Domenick J. Maglio

FEDS: Lake Worth Dominant-Submissive “Master” Guilty of…

Joe Mcdermott

FEDS: Riviera Beach Child Sex Trafficker and Armed Robber…

George McGregor
1 of 1,578