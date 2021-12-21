Trump Booed Over COVID-19 Booster Admission; Says Vaccine Doubters Are “Playing Right Into Their Hands; We Saved Tens Of Millions Of Lives”

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





On the final stop of his “The History Tour” Former President Donald Trump was booed by some in a Dallas audience on Sunday when he said he had received a Covid-19 booster shot. Photo credit: Bill O’Reilly, Twitter.

DALLAS, TX – On the final stop of his “The History Tour” with former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly Sunday night, a crowd in Dallas booed former President Donald Trump when he revealed that he had received a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot.

During the two-man live interview show, O’Reilly at one point had pointed out that both he and the former president had been vaccinated, and then asked Trump if he had been boosted yet.

“Yes,” Trump responded, to a chorus of both boos and cheers; O’Reilly then confirmed that “I got it, too,” which elicited some more jeering from the audience.

In response, Trump told the audience “Don’t! Don’t! Don’t! Don’t! Don’t!” while waving his hand; he then pointed to a section of the crowd to his left, saying “There’s a very tiny group over there.”



Big Tech is using NewsGuard to censor us severely reducing our revenue. You can support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution . Honest journalism is incredibly important to our democracy; we refuse to let Silicon Valley crush us into just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of lamestream media and we need your support. You can also help by signing up for our featured story emails .



Donald Trump admits on stage that he got a vaccine booster shot, but his Dallas audience then begins to boo him. Hope his supporters will listen—#Omicron is coming. #GetBoosted #vaccinate pic.twitter.com/Oq4QynKdjt — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) December 20, 2021

Afterwards, it was reported that Trump was upset by the crowd’s reaction.

Experts are expecting a huge surge of new COVID-19 cases this winter due to the new and highly-transmissible omicron variant, which can be up to 70 times more transmissible than previous versions of the disease.

Earlier in the evening, Trump talked up the benefits of the COVID-19 vaccine. As he has done often in the past, Trump was more than happy to take credit for the vaccine’s quick developmental turnaround, at one point claiming that vaccines had likely saved up to a “hundred million people.”

“Look, we did something that was historic. We saved tens of millions of lives worldwide. We together, all of us — not me, we — we got a vaccine done, three vaccines done, and tremendous therapeutics that have saved a lot of lives,” Trump said. “I think this would have been the Spanish Flu of 1917 where up to a hundred million people died. This was going to ravage the country far beyond what it is right now. Take credit for it. Take credit for it…don’t let them take it away. Don’t take it away from ourselves.”

NEW – Trump: "You’re playing right into their hands" when you doubt the #COVID19 vaccines.pic.twitter.com/GXmxQVNezF — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) December 20, 2021

Trump also stressed that choosing to get the jab should remain an individual choice, but that doubting the overall validity of the vaccines is counter-productive to finally ending the pandemic.