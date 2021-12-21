HealthPoliticsSociety

Trump Booed Over COVID-19 Booster Admission; Says Vaccine Doubters Are “Playing Right Into Their Hands; We Saved Tens Of Millions Of Lives”

By Christopher Boyle
Trump Booed
On the final stop of his “The History Tour” Former President Donald Trump was booed by some in a Dallas audience on Sunday when he said he had received a Covid-19 booster shot. Photo credit: Bill O’Reilly, Twitter.

DALLAS, TX – On the final stop of his “The History Tour” with former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly Sunday night, a crowd in Dallas booed former President Donald Trump when he revealed that he had received a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot.

During the two-man live interview show, O’Reilly at one point had pointed out that both he and the former president had been vaccinated, and then asked Trump if he had been boosted yet.

“Yes,” Trump responded, to a chorus of both boos and cheers; O’Reilly then confirmed that “I got it, too,” which elicited some more jeering from the audience.

In response, Trump told the audience “Don’t! Don’t! Don’t! Don’t! Don’t!” while waving his hand; he then pointed to a section of the crowd to his left, saying “There’s a very tiny group over there.”


Afterwards, it was reported that Trump was upset by the crowd’s reaction.

Experts are expecting a huge surge of new COVID-19 cases this winter due to the new and highly-transmissible omicron variant, which can be up to 70 times more transmissible than previous versions of the disease.

Earlier in the evening, Trump talked up the benefits of the COVID-19 vaccine. As he has done often in the past, Trump was more than happy to take credit for the vaccine’s quick developmental turnaround, at one point claiming that vaccines had likely saved  up to a “hundred million people.”

“Look, we did something that was historic. We saved tens of millions of lives worldwide. We together, all of us — not me, we — we got a vaccine done, three vaccines done, and tremendous therapeutics that have saved a lot of lives,” Trump said. “I think this would have been the Spanish Flu of 1917 where up to a hundred million people died. This was going to ravage the country far beyond what it is right now. Take credit for it. Take credit for it…don’t let them take it away. Don’t take it away from ourselves.”

Trump also stressed that choosing to get the jab should remain an individual choice, but that doubting the overall validity of the vaccines is counter-productive to finally ending the pandemic.

“You’re playing right into their hands when you sort of like, ‘Oh the vaccine,’” he said. “If you don’t want to take it, you shouldn’t be forced to take it. No mandates. But take credit because we saved tens of millions of lives. Take credit. Don’t let them take that away from you.”

