FEDS: Lake Worth Dominant-Submissive “Master” Guilty of Producing Child Pornography of Six-Year-Old Boy; Woman Also Sentenced to 20 Years

According to federal authorities, Robert Dunn, 46, of Lake Worth, pleaded guilty to conspiring to produce, producing, receiving, and possessing child pornography. U.S. District Judge Roy K. Altman will sentence Dunn in federal court in Miami on February 25, 2022. Dunn faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 25 years imprisonment and a maximum sentence of 120 years’ imprisonment.

LAKE WORTH, FL – On Friday, December 17, 2021 a Lake Worth man and registered sex offender who produced child pornography together with a Colorado woman with whom he shared a dominant-submissive relationship pled guilty to child exploitation crimes in Miami federal court. The Colorado woman pled guilty last year and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

According to federal authorities, in November 2019, Robert Dunn and Tonya Bagley began chatting on social media and developed an online relationship. Bagley and Dunn, both in their early forties, agreed in writing for Bagley to photograph herself performing oral sex on a six-year-old boy. Bagley, who was in Colorado, did so and sent the child sexual abuse images to Dunn in Lake Worth, Florida through a social media messenger application. Law enforcement officers arrested Dunn at his home on March 10, 2020. After later learning about Bagley, the FBI arrested Bagley at her Colorado home.

Dunn pleaded guilty to conspiring to produce, producing, receiving, and possessing child pornography. U.S. District Judge Roy K. Altman will sentence Dunn in federal court in Miami on February 25, 2022. Dunn faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 25 years imprisonment and a maximum sentence of 120 years’ imprisonment.

On December 10, 2020, Bagley pled guilty in West Palm Beach federal court to conspiring to produce child pornography and transmitting information about a minor. On May 19, 2021, U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks sentenced Bagley to 20 years in a federal prison. In addition, the judge ordered Bagley to pay restitution to the abused boy.



Juan Antonio Gonzalez, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida, and George L. Piro, Special Agent in Charge, FBI Miami, made the announcement. FBI Miami investigated the matter. Grand County Colorado Sheriff’s Office assisted. Assistant U.S. Attorney Gregory Schiller prosecuted the cases. Assistant U.S. Attorney William T. Zloch handled asset forfeiture.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse, launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov.