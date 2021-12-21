CrimeLocalSociety

Detectives Investigating Death Of Dania Beach Woman; Seeking Anyone With Information Or Area Video Surveillance of North Federal Highway

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Dania Beach
Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit are investigating the death of a woman found lying in the road on Nov. 21.

DANIA BEACH, FL – Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit are investigating the death of a woman found lying in the road on November 21. According to authorities, a preliminary investigation revealed shortly before 1 a.m. that Sunday, Broward Sheriff’s deputies and Broward Fire Rescue responded to a call about a female lying in the inner northbound lane of the 100 block of North Federal Highway. There, emergency crews made contact with a semi-conscious and disoriented adult female.

According to investigators, the victim had difficulty responding to questions, and her personal effects were observed lying 45 feet south of her. The victim was transported to a local hospital by paramedics for treatment. At some point during her treatment, the victim informed hospital staff that she had been hit by a car. On that same day, she became unresponsive, was intubated and never regained consciousness. 

On Friday, December 10, Broward Sheriff’s traffic homicide detectives were notified by the Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office that the victim had died at 10:46 a.m. that Friday. Investigators are asking anyone with information or video surveillance regarding this incident to contact Broward Sheriff’s Traffic Homicide Detective Sherry Portoro at 954-321-4843.

If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

