Community PedsCare® Celebrates Patients and Families with Holiday Drive-Thru Experience in the Heart of St. Augustine

JACKSONVILLE, FL – Community PedsCare®, a pediatric palliative and hospice program of Community Hospice & Palliative Care for children with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions, hosted a holiday drive-thru event for patients and families at the Earl B. Hadlow Center for Caring at the main campus of Community Hospice & Palliative Care on Saturday, December 18.

Community Hospice & Palliative Care welcomed 381 patients and family members to the festive, lit-up, outdoor holiday setting created by employees. The families drove through a designated route named Candy Cane Lane, playing games, collecting goodies and holiday gifts that had been generously donated while remaining safely in their cars. Before leaving the holiday drive-thru experience, patients were able to take socially distanced photos with Santa around a fire truck.

“It is simply magical; a moment to remember and a time to smile. We will “shine on” for our pediatric families and join them during this holiday time; joy, love, and celebration means everything to all of us and their appreciation is priceless.” said Patrice Austin, Director of PedsCare®

Thank you to Stellar, Jax Woodworkers Club, St. John’s Cares Giving Tree, Coquina Crossing Retirement Community, Darlene and Tony Callamatti, Eric Gills, Owner/Operator of Chick-Fil-A Mandarin, Hendricks Avenue Baptist Church, all the generous gift donors for the children, and many members of the community that supports the Community PedsCare® families.

If you are interested in donating to Community PedsCare®, visit Support.CommunityHospice.com.

About Community Hospice & Palliative Care

Established in 1979, Community Hospice & Palliative Care is an innovative national leader in palliative and hospice care, as well as providing programs and services to meet the diverse needs of the communities it serves. During its 41-year history, through the support of more than 1,000 employees and 1,000 volunteers, the organization helps approximately 1,600 patients per day to live better with advanced illness – at home, in long-term care and assisted living facilities, in hospitals and at its eight inpatient care centers. No one is ever denied care due to an inability to pay. To learn more about the support and services of Community Hospice & Palliative Care, visit CommunityHospice.com

About Community PedsCare®

Since 2000, Community Hospice & Palliative Care has provided palliative and hospice care and support for children living with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions through Community PedsCare®, an award-winning pediatric care program in collaboration with Wolfson Children’s Hospital, Nemours Children’s Specialty Care, and the University of Florida-Jacksonville. The program, one of only a few community pediatric programs in the United States offering both palliative and hospice care, provides clinical, social service, spiritual, child life, medical and volunteer support to improve quality of life for children from prenatal to age 21. To learn more about the support and services of Community PedsCare®, visit www.communityhospice.com