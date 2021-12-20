Who Is Ray Epps? Day’s Loudest Riot Recruiter, Apparent Leader of First Breach of Capitol, Dubbed “The Mysterious Man,” Remains Unindicted

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

WASHINGTON, D.C. – News website Revolver has published the second installment of a controversial report on an Arizona man who some are alleging was a possible federal agent clandestinely involved in essentially provoking supporters of former President Donald Trump into rioting at the U.S. Capitol building on January 6 in an attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Ray Epps, a Queen Creek Arizona resident, has been shown in multiple videos on the day of the riots, shown with the obvious goal of inciting protestors to actually enter the building and go ‘inside’ the Capitol as he is heard numerous times, in a variety of ways, provoking.

In October, Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) had questioned Attorney General Merrick Garland specifically about Epps during an October House oversight hearing, asking why he had not yet been charged with any crime, despite a purportedly significant amount of evidence against him yet Garland refused to answer citing an active investigation.

I questioned Attorney General Garland about whether there were Federal Agents present on 1/6 and whether they agitated to go into the Capitol. Attorney General Garland refused to answer. pic.twitter.com/RHq3Yd2pbu — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) October 21, 2021



The evidence includes a video of Epps telling Trump supporters on January 5 that they needed to enter the U.S. Capitol, and a second video shows Epps on January 6 actively directing Trump supporters toward the building itself. Revolver published a number of additional videos of Epps showing his significant involvement, including the very moment the first barriers being breached.

Epps had once been featured on the FBI’s Most Wanted list for his alleged role as a Capitol rioter, and was later quietly scrubbed from the list for unknown reasons.

The Revolver article cites claims that the FBI has a history of bringing in infiltrators to various demonstrations over the years, noting that federal agents never operate alone in such situations. To test this claim, Revolver said that they spent six weeks “comprehensively mapping Ray Epps’s network of interactions on January 6,” as well as other individuals accused in the initial breach of the Capitol.

Steve Cortes, former Trump Campaign advisor, also known for his cable news work on Newsmax, called the investigative reporting by Revolver and former White House official, Darren J Beattie, excellent investigative journalism.

If you think you know the full truth about January 6th, think again.



Excellent investigative journalism here by Revolver and @DarrenJBeattie https://t.co/EmWUKYiCEH — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) December 18, 2021

The report goes on to point out several individuals specifically who were filmed and photographed casually cutting down fencing and removing signs intended to act as barriers between the Capitol Building and the public. Several of those arrested would later say that they were just following Epps consistent orders to “fill up the Capitol.”

Revolver claims that the Trump supporters, at that point, less visible fencing or barriers, had little way of knowing that the Capitol building – normally open to the public – was off-limits, and alleged that this may have been done on purpose to essentially entrap the protestors, many of whom were later charged.

The acts Ray Epps undertook throughout the riots as he constantly interjected himself into various groups, shown on various footage instructs protestors that “We need to go in, to the Capitol” and “the Capitol is our enemy” seem damning indeed and have led to a wide range of questions as to why Epps has not yet been officially charged with participating in the crimes that took place that day. Oddly, Some federal agents in Arizona, who are actually investigating the capital riots, have claimed to not even know who Ray Epps is, despite the large cache of video evidence and speculation around his presence.

“As soon as our president is done speaking, we are going to the Capital, where our problems are… It’s that direction. Please spread the word.” Mystery Man, Ray Epps

Many of the protestors are shown on video chanting the word “Fed, Fed, Fed” indicating that even that day, Epps was suspected of being a federal agent and/or provocateur.

To date, Epps as well as several others in the report, namely those were are being investigated by online researchers, “#CarharttWasp”, “#FenceCutterBulwark”, “#NWScaffoldCommander”, “#TowerManMale19”, “#BlackSkiMask”, “#BeCivilGuy.” have not been arrested or charged, Revolver says.