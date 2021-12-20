PoliticsSocietyU.S. News

WATCH: Trump Says, “No Way” Biden Is Running The Country, “So Obvious”

By Joe Mcdermott
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

Donald Trump joined Maria Bartiromo
Former President Donald Trump joined Maria Bartiromo to discuss the infrastructure bill and Biden’s failed handling of the southern border. Photo credit: Fox News / Sunday Morning Futures / YouTube.

PALM BEACH, FL – In a recent interview tapped Friday and aired this past Sunday with Maria Bartiromo for her “Sunday Morning Futures” Fox television show, Donald J Trump sat with the long-time Fox News journalist and commented on the 2022 midterm elections, how he jokingly would “like to” run against Hillary Clinton again in 2024, and the current commander in chief Joe Biden, where Trump said there is simply “no way” Joe Biden is running the country, when Bartiromo asked, “Who’s running the country?”

Do you think someone else is directing him [Biden]? Bartiromo asked.

Well, I never called Mike Pence President,” Trump said referencing Biden recently calling Vice President Harris, ‘President Harris’, “I’ll tell you I can’t imagine what’s going on, it’s hard to believe. Well think of it, it was so obvious in this case because $450,000, he was incensed, he was very upset by that question, asked by a very good reporter actually, but he was very angry at that question, like, how dare you, what a stupid question of course, the next morning he was saying how, yeah, this is something that we think is excellent. That really means in the truest sense that he is not running the country, because there’s no way you go from indignation to oh that’s wonderful.

Donald Trump, 45th U.S. President

Trump was referencing a reporter, Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy, asking Biden about $450,000 payments which may be distributed, in the form of settlements, to illegal immigrants who were separated at the border suggesting such payments would incentivize more migrants to try to cross the border illegally. Biden initially rejected the report as garbage appearing to know nothing about it, while just three days later vigorously lashed-outdefending compensation payments to families separated, of which he would not detail how much those would amount to, despite some reports saying it they could be as much as one million per family.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is our daily investigative journalist and staff reporter who keeps eyes peeled for interesting Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott, one of our first and thus veteran reporters, is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Op-Ed: NY Times Columnist: Joe Biden Is “Alarmingly…

Chuck Lehmann

Melania Trump Releases NFT, New Blockchain Venture with Part…

John Colascione

Warrant Issued for Alec Baldwin’s Cell Phone in Connection…

Christopher Boyle
1 of 1,693