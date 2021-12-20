Search Warrant Executed on Brooksville Home Nets Three for Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Other Illegal Narcotics

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

According to authorities, Lucas Hernandez, 27, Anthony Fontaine, 53, and Nikki Myers, 49, where all arrested due to the raid which took place on Young Street in Brooksville in the early afternoon hours of Monday, December 17, 2021.

BROOKSVILLE, FL – During the early afternoon hours of Monday, December 17, 2021, the Hernando County Vice and Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant on Young Street in Brooksville.

An investigation spanning several months confirmed narcotics activity had been occurring at the address. During execution of the search warrant, numerous narcotics and U.S. currency were located to include 290.4 Grams of Methamphetamine, 23 Oxycodone pills, 77 Alprazolam pills, 57.1 grams of Marijuana, $18,377 in cash, and Multiple items of Paraphernalia.

There, Lucas Hernandez, 27 was changed with Trafficking in Methamphetamine over 200 grams, Possession with Intent to Sell, Possession of Paraphernalia, Possession of a Conveyance for the Sale of Narcotics and Unlawful use of a Two-Way Communication Device. His bond was set at $131,000.

Anthony Fontaine, 53, Trafficking in Methamphetamine over 200 grams, Possession with Intent to Sell, Possession of Paraphernalia, Possession of a structure for the Sale of Narcotics, Unlawful use of a Two-way Communication Device, Possession of Controlled Substance Alprazolam, Trafficking of Controlled Substance Oxycodone and Felony Possession of Marijuana. Fontaine’s bond was set at $191,000. There were additional charges for Fontaine resulting from the investigation leading to the search warrant which included Two counts each of Sale of a controlled substance Methamphetamine, Possession of a Two-Way Communication Device, Possession of Paraphernalia, Possession of a Structure for the Sale of Narcotics. His additional bond was $72,000 totaling $263,000.



Also arrested was Nikki Myers, 49, who was changed with Trafficking in Methamphetamine over 28 grams, Trafficking in Oxycodone, Felony Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Controlled Substance — Alprazolam and Possession of Paraphernalia. Her bond was set at $161,000.