Roger Stone’s Wife, Nydia, Diagnosed With Stage IV Lymphoma, Now “Cancer Free” – Says, “Cancer Need Not Be A Death Sentence”

By Christopher Boyle
Nydia Stone
In this undated photo posted to Roger Stone’s Telegram account, Stone and his wife of 30 years, Nydia Stone, stand with President Donald Trump. Stone posted that after being diagnosed with Stage IV cancer, Nydia is now cancer-free citing protocols laid out by the Truth about Cancer (TCC) and further saying, “Cancer need not be a death sentence.” Photo credit: Roger Stone, Telegram, https://t.me/s/RogerStoneJr/1655

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – Conservative political consultant and author Roger Stone, who had revealed in June of this year that his long-time wife Nydia was suffering with Stage IV lymphoma, claimed via a post on social media on Saturday that she was now miraculously “cancer free.”

In a screenshot of the announcement posted on Twitter, Stone – who is pictured along with Nydia posing with former President Donald Trump – is quoted as saying that his wife’s cancer had been cured by “natural homeopathic” and “holistic” treatments, as well as a great deal of faith. The posting was apparently a repost of something sent out on Roger Stone’s Telegram account.

“I can honestly say that my wife of 30 years Nydia Stone is now cancer free because we followed the protocols outlined at the Truth about Cancer (TCC),” he said. “Cancer need not be a death sentence. The natural homeopathic and holistic cancer therapies outlined at TCC really work along with large doses of prayer – Roger Stone.”


In June, Stone had revealed in an interview that Nydia had been diagnosed with Stage IV lymphoma which had spread to her lungs, citing the stresses of the Robert Mueller Investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election as a potential contributing factor.

“This diagnosis had come out of nowhere,” he said. “We have had a tumultuous couple of years being vilified, smeared, framed, gagged, banned, de-platformed and bankrupted by a fraudulent and politically motivated witch hunt. And then a Soviet-style show trial.”

Stone has been a supporter of Truth about Cancer, having attended a recent conference the organization held in Nashville Tennessee. The organization, founded by Ty Bollinger, promotes “alternative” treatments for cancer and claims that chemotherapy doesn’t cure the disease; the group’s website offers instructional videos, food supplements, alternative health books, and treatments.

However, Truth about Cancer has also been accused of disseminating misinformation about cancer treatments, promoting ineffective or unproven cures, and spreading medical conspiracy theories.

Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist, videographer, and writer for independent news and media organizations in the United States.

