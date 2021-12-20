Rally Outside Arizona AG Mark Brnovich’s Office Protests Three Month Silence on Status of Investigation of ‘Serious Questions” Raised

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





According to online videos shared on social media, hundreds were in attendance at a rally held Friday, December 17, 2021, outside of the Offices of the Attorney General of Arizona, Mark Brnovich. Photo, screenshot, @TheJFKReport, Twitter.

PHOENIX, AZ – On Friday, December 17, 2021, a rally was held outside of the Offices of the Attorney General of Arizona, Mark Brnovich, which was organized by the election integrity organization, Look Ahead America, Republican State Senator Wendy Rogers, State Representative Mark Finchem, Senator Kelly Townsend, Kari Lake, candidate for Governor of Arizona, as well as others. According to online videos shared on social media, hundreds were in attendance.

As reported by the Gateway Pundit, who had journalist Jordan Conradson, on scene, the event was to protest the silence from the office of the AG, on “damning evidence” of election fraud that was presented in Maricopa County, and delivered to Attorney General Mark Brnovich nearly three months ago. More recently, additional evidence was uncovered in Pima County.

In September, Brnovich told Arizonians, a report of Election Irregularities in Arizona that had ‘raised some serious questions” and that Brnovich’s office was dedicated to conducting a ‘thorough review’ of the information they receive.

“The Arizona Senate’s report that was released on Friday raises some serious questions regarding the 2020 election,” Brnovich said. “Arizonans can be assured our office will conduct a thorough review of the information we receive.” Mark Brnovich – | Arizona Attorney General



Big Tech is using NewsGuard to censor us severely reducing our revenue. You can support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution . Honest journalism is incredibly important to our democracy; we refuse to let Silicon Valley crush us into just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of lamestream media and we need your support. You can also help by signing up for our featured story emails .



The Arizona Senate’s report that was released on Friday raises some serious questions regarding the 2020 election.



Arizonans can be assured our office will conduct a thorough review of the information we receive. — Mark Brnovich (@GeneralBrnovich) September 28, 2021

Despite that reassurance, and while the AG’s office appears to be very active regarding other updates – posting not only daily, but in some cases, several updates per day, of other ongoing cases on the office’s social media channels Twitter and Facebook, there have been no updates since from the Office on election integrity investigations.

“So, we’re here at General Brnovich’s office,” standing outside the office on Friday, “…we don’t have any updates that are being told to us by General Brnovich. And I think that’s a problem because when you’re a commanding officer in the military, you keep your people updated. When you’re a head of an incident response team, when there’s a crisis, or something that people are really interested in, you keep people up to date with weekly briefings maybe every other week, update briefings. We’ve had none of that and I’m tired of it. My constituents are tired of it. We need to be kept up to date on the fraud and corruption that was presented at the Arizona audit. And if the election handbook can be marked up and worked on, which was turned in a week later, I think we have some information coming too.” Republican State Senator, Wendy Rogers

Some of the unusual activity is related to data collection and delivery after a subpoena, just one of the very unusual instances or ‘irregularities’ likely to warrant investigating, was regarded as “frankly laughable” by Former Arizona Secretary of State Ken Bennett during a House Oversight and Government Reform Committee hearing on October 7, 2021.

The question was related to election data being deleted and archived but never delivered when a subpoena demanded all data be delivered for audit.

Many questions remain, while the office of the AG, apparently sits idle on the issue.