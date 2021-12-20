CrimeLocalSociety

After Tips Pour-In, Detectives Arrest Gun Wielding Bike Thief in Lauderdale Lakes Walmart Theft; Charged With Armed Robbery

By Joe Mcdermott
FRICO, JARRED
According to authorities, shortly before 7 a.m. on Tuesday, November 16, at Walmart in Lauderdale Lakes, 18 year-old Jarred Frico committed armed robbery. According to county records, he is currently being held at the Broward County Jail pending trial with no bond offered.

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL – Tips from the public and Broward Crime Stoppers helped Broward Sheriff’s Office robbery detectives identify and arrest an armed robber Saturday evening. According to authorities, on December 17, Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives released surveillance video of a subject who pointed a gun at a Walmart employee while riding past her on a bicycle he stole. Following that media release, tips came in from the public which led detectives to identify and arrest 18-year-old Jarred Frico for armed robbery.

The crime happened shortly before 7 a.m. on Tuesday, November 16, at the Walmart located at 3001 N. State Road 7 in Lauderdale Lakes. As the subject began to exit the store with a Hyperspeed Explorer bicycle worth approximately $372, an employee asked him to show a receipt. Frico replied that he didn’t have a receipt and continued out the door. At that point, the employee stuck out her foot to try to stop him and he subsequently reached into his waistband, pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the employee’s face, telling her to “get back.”

Frico then fled out of the door in an unknown direction. Frico was taken into custody and is facing one count of robbery with a firearm. According to county records, he is currently being held at the Broward County Jail pending trial with no bond offered.

