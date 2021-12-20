5-Year-Old Boy Playing At Nearby Residence Struck, Killed By Car Near Lauderdale Lakes Home, Detectives Investigating Cause

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Detectives say the child ran east, past a vehicle parked in a driveway and into the roadway directly into the path of the vehicle. The child was then struck by the passenger side front bumper of the vehicle in front of the residence. File photo.

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL – A young child is dead following a crash in Lauderdale Lakes on Sunday, and Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives are investigating the cause of the crash. According to authorities, at approximately 6 p.m. on Sunday, December 19, Broward Regional Communications received a call regarding a child being hit by a motor vehicle in the area of 2225 N.W. 32nd Terrace.

Broward Sheriff’s traffic homicide detectives conducted an initial investigation which revealed the driver of a 2013 Honda Pilot was heading southbound on Northwest 32nd Terrace in the single southbound lane. The child, 5-year-old Se-Maj Green, was playing at a nearby residence which was located along the west side of the roadway.

Detectives say the child ran east, past a vehicle parked in the driveway and into the roadway directly into the path of the Honda. Green was struck by the passenger side front bumper of the vehicle within the southbound lane in front of the residence. The driver, Fadline Petit, 29, of Lauderdale Lakes, came to a stop and immediately attempted to render aid. Immediately after the crash, Green’s mother transported the child to Plantation General Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Petit did not state she had any injuries, remained on scene and was cooperative with detectives. Impairment, excessive speed and mechanical malfunction are not considered to be contributing factors to this crash although a traffic homicide investigation into the crash is ongoing.