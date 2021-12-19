EXCLUSIVE: Attorney Says Leaked Pfizer Document Lists Herpes As “Adverse Event Of Special Interest” Connected To Covid-19 Vaccine

In an exclusive interview, Attorney Thomas Renz said a leaked Pfizer document lists herpes as an “Adverse Events Of Special Interest” connected to a covid-19 vaccine. Renz is the lead Attorney in several major cases brought in Ohio, New Mexico, Maine, and Nationally against the CDC, DHHS, Biden and Fauci, regarding forced vaccine mandates, big tech censorship, the COVID-19 lockdowns, hospital murders, mask mandates, business closures, false PCR data, fraudulent death numbers and more.

NORTHWESTERN OHIO – Attorney Thomas Renz says leaked Pfizer documents list Herpes as one of the Adverse Events of Special Interest (AESI) connected to the pharmaceutical company’s COVID-19 vaccine. An AESI is a serious or non-serious scientific or medical concern about a specific product.

Renz is an Ohio lawyer who has been the lead attorney in several major COVID-19 related cases against the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), President Joe Biden and CDC Director Anthony Fauci over false data reporting, mask mandates and business closures.

According to Renz, information contained in the leaked documents he received indicate that some of those who received Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations developed Herpes viral infections afterward, Renz said in a recent interview with The Published Reporter.

According to Renz, Pfizer documents leaked by a whistle-blower indicate other AESIs as well including Arthritis and chronic fatigue.



“And we’ll see others,” he said.

The lack of transparency about the AESIs are due in part to the fact that like others, the developers of COVID-19 vaccines are protected by law from lawsuits pertaining to alleged vaccine-caused injuries.

In 1986, Congress passed a law that protects vaccine manufacturers from being sued in civil personal injury and wrongful death lawsuits resulting from vaccine injuries, Renz said.

As a result, possible side effects of vaccines are not often clearly explained to patients who receive them in the same way that Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved drugs are.

In response, Renz said that before they receive COVID-19 vaccines people ought to ask their doctors what possible long-and short-term side effects have been connected to the shots.

“Doctors are reading the summaries instead of the medical journals, and in many cases they are not informed about them (the AESIs),” Renz said. “But people need to question their doctors about them in order to be able to make informed decisions.”

Meanwhile, Renz believes that government recommendations to receive vaccinations and booster shots are likely to continue indefinitely. So will recommendations to wear masks.

“People are afraid,” Renz said, “and I think that’s part of the plan.”