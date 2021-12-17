Spring Hill Student Charged With Setting Fire To American Flag In Student Parking Lot

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





One of the students was able to jump in the bed of the truck and extinguish the fire, which included the flag and some debris lying in the bed of the truck. Witnesses reported seeing a student fleeing the scene after lighting the flag on fire. File photo: Bryan Regan, Shutter Stock, licensed.

SPRING HILL, FL – On Monday, December 13, 2021 at 1:20 p.m., a School Resource Deputy at Springstead High School responded to a report of a vehicle fire in the student parking lot. Several students were in the parking lot when they noticed an American flag on fire located in the bed of a 1977 Ford truck belonging to Curtis Chancey, a senior at Springstead High School.

One of the students was able to jump in the bed of the truck and extinguish the fire, which included the flag and some debris lying in the bed of the truck. Witnesses reported seeing a student fleeing the scene after lighting the flag on fire.

On Tuesday, , December 13, the student who set the fire was positively identified by law enforcement. The student, who is a juvenile, was arrested on a charge of arson. On Wednesday, members of the Hernando Sheriffs School Resource Officers Unit presented Chancey with a replacement American flag to display in the bed of his truck. Chancey was appreciative of the Unit’s generosity.