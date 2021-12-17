‘SNL’ Member Makes Tasteless Rape Joke about Roger Stone’s Wife; Draws Mostly Uncomfortable Groans From Live Studio Audience

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

On the episode’s “Weekend Update” segment, SNL cast member Michael Che, while displaying a photograph of Stone wearing his trademark teashade glasses, vaulted over the line of good taste by making a sexual assault joke about Nydia, the longtime Trump ally’s ill wife to whom he’s been married since 1992. Photo credit: SNL/NBC/YOUTUBE.

NEW YORK, NY – NBC’s late-night sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live has come under fire this week after last week’s episode aired a joke about conservative political consultant Rodger Stone’s 75 year-old, cancer-afflicted wife being gang-raped by members of Congress.

On the episode’s “Weekend Update” segment, SNL cast member Michael Che addressed Stone’s recent announcement to not cooperate with a subpoena issued by House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, demanding he submit to a deposition and turn over relevant documents.

While displaying a photograph of Stone wearing his trademark teashade glasses, Che vaulted over the line of good taste by making a sexual assault joke about Nydia, the longtime Trump ally’s ill wife to whom he’s been married since 1992.

“Trump adviser Roger Stone, who draws his glasses on with a sharpie, refused to cooperate with the committee investigating the January 6 attacks. Though Stone said he would be open to sitting in the corner watching the committee take turns on his wife,” Che said, to a mixture of subdued laughs – but mostly uncomfortable groans – from the live studio audience.



This “joke” in question can be heard at the 2-minute mark of the linked video.

Nydia – whose husband revealed in June has been battling stage IV lymphoma – spoke out this week on the attack by SNL, expressing dismay via an Instagram post that a rape joke made at her expense has not been soundly condemned by the media-at-large.