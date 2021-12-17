Op-Ed: NY Times Columnist: Joe Biden Is “Alarmingly Incoherent” Saying He Should Not Run Again, and He Should Say He Won’t

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

President Joe Biden seemingly squinting to read a teleprompter after another awkward blunder accidentally saying aloud, ‘end of quote,’ during a live speech at the White House last month in November.

DELRAY BEACH, FL – Ever since Joe Biden started running for president, the word was out that Ole Joe was not working with a “full deck.” Even years ago, when ‘Sleepy Joe’ was more translucent, and before his competence became a national issue, Biden was known as a walking, talking gaffe machine. It has now gotten worse since he became president. His ardent followers will not admit that Joe has a problem, almost like “cult followers” that look upon their leader with awe and reverence, they will excuse his gaffes and malapropisms and blame it on the snarky Republicans. It’s not only the Republicans that think Ole Joe is a “few fries short of a Happy Meal”, but now one of the biggest Biden supporters, the N.Y. Times, has said “Joe Biden is Alarmingly Incoherent.” Are the Democrats and the main stream media starting to throw Joe under the bus?

With the inflation rate the highest since 1982; the price of gas at the pump keeps averaging over $3.00 per gallon (when Trump left office the price of gas was $1.87); the price of food and other staple items are rising every week; and the world situation is getting edgier everyday; and the apologists for Biden are getting fewer and fewer. It seems whatever Joe touches, it gets worse. “Murphy’s Law” and Joe Biden are joined at the hip.

It is quite evident that many of Biden’s supporters are now having “buyers remorse.” They bought “lock, stock, and barrel” that Joe was going to be a calming influence after four years of turmoil during the Trump Administration, and his battles with the disgruntled Democrats and the “fake news” media.

The incongruity of a candidate conducting a presidential campaign from his home basement bunker is almost too real to believe. Of course, Biden had a great deal of help in trying to make Trump a one-term president. The social media, Facebook, Twitter, the N.Y. Times, Washington Post, NPR, and other platforms, used their enormous information might in in making Joe Biden someone whom he was not. The hatred for Trump was very real. In addition, it just so happened that when the campaign began in earnest, the Chinese virus emerged which was a contributing influence on the outcome of the election results. It was a known fact that China would rather deal with Biden than with Trump. Trump put the screws on China with his punitive trade policies on Chinese imports, so it was quite convenient that a deadly virus just so happened to come into existence during the presidential campaign, which cast a big negative influence on the Trump campaign. Could it have been Chinese revenge?



Reporter: "Quite a few Americans have some questions about the president’s current mental fitness."



Jill Biden: "I think that’s ridiculous" pic.twitter.com/lyXKmofgNc — Benny (@bennyjohnson) December 13, 2021

Getting back to Joe Biden’s competence, it has been quite obvious to other leaders around the world that Biden is the antithesis of Trump. Many countries did not like Trump, but, more importantly, they did respect him, as he said what he meant and he meant what he said. Look around today to see what is happening that most likely wouldn’t be happening if Trump was still president. China has become very belligerent toward Taiwan which implies that they want to bring Taiwan back into China; the Russians are massing forces on the border with Ukraine with minimal concern of the Biden Administration; the Iranians are nearing completion of a nuclear bomb while Biden tries to resurrect the awful Iranian Nuclear Deal that the Obama/Biden Administration negotiated with the instigation of that Iranian apologist, John Kerry. One can only hope that our antagonists will not carry out their evil intentions, but with a weak Biden at the helm, it looks bad for the Western Democracies. Joe Biden does not exude strong leadership, so the world situation most likely will get worse before it gets better.

So yes, as much as I do not take the N.Y. Times seriously, I do believe them when they say that Joe Biden is “Alarmingly Incoherent.” Our only hope is to change the leadership and the majority in the House and Senate in 2022. It can’t come soon enough.