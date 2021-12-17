Melania Trump Releases NFT, New Blockchain Venture with Part of Proceeds Going to Help Foster Kids

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Former First Lady Melania Trump’s new NFT consists of a digital reproduction of a watercolor painting of the former First Lady’s eyes called “Melania’s Vision,” and can be purchased for 1 unit of SOL cryptocurrency, which is approximately $180 in real-world money; however, a normal credit card can also be used to purchase it instead. File photo: Evan El-Amin, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PALM BEACH, FL – Former First Lady Melania Trump announced on Twitter Wednesday the release of her first non-fungible token (NFT), with part of the proceeds from the sales of the digital art asset going to help out foster care kids who are aging out of the system.

“Excited for this new venture, which combines my passion for art and commitment to helping our Nation’s children fulfill their own unique American Dream,” she tweeted.

Excited for this new venture, which combines my passion for art and commitment to helping our Nation’s children fulfill their own unique American Dream. #MelaniaNFT https://t.co/XJN18tMllg pic.twitter.com/wMpmDDsQdp — MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) December 16, 2021

An NFT is a unique and non-interchangeable unit of data stored on a digital ledger known as a blockchain. NFTs can be associated with reproducible digital files such as photos, videos, and audio, and can be bought and sold via cryptocurrency in a marketplace that is often unregulated – although at times very lucrative – making them a shaky investment at times.



Big Tech is using NewsGuard to censor us severely reducing our revenue. You can support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution . Honest journalism is incredibly important to our democracy; we refuse to let Silicon Valley crush us into just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of lamestream media and we need your support. You can also help by signing up for our featured story emails .



Trump’s new NFT consists of a digital reproduction of a watercolor painting of the former First Lady’s eyes called “Melania’s Vision,” and can be purchased for 1 unit of SOL cryptocurrency, which is approximately $180 in real-world money; however, a normal credit card can also be used to purchase it instead.

According to a statement, the “Melania’s Vision” painting “embodies Melania Trump’s cobalt blue eyes, providing the collector with an amulet to inspire. Melania’s Vision provides the collector with strength and hope.” The NFT also comes with an audio recording from Trump as well.

“I am proud to announce my new NFT endeavor, which embodies my passion for the arts, and will support my ongoing commitment to children through my Be Best initiative,” Melania Trump said in a statement. “Through this new technology-based platform, we will provide children computer science skills, including programming and software development, to thrive after they age out of the foster community.”

“Melania’s Vision” will be available for sale exclusively at MelaniaTrump.com. Future NFTs – the market for which having become very popular recently – are expected to be made available at her website in the near future as well.

Trump also plans to hold an auction in January 2022 that will include items such as digital artwork, physical artwork and a physical “one-of-a-kind accessory.”