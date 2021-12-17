LocalPoliticsPress Releases

Look Ahead America Announces Florida State Focus on Election Integrity Throughout Sunshine State

By George McGregor
Visit Florida, the state’s official tourism organization, estimates that 30.6 million tourists visited during the months of April, May and June, representing a whopping 216 percent jump over the same period of time in 2020.
The goal of this effort will be to educate citizens and elected officials on the importance and benefits of election integrity and ultimately pass legislation that covers Look Ahead America’s six policy objectives for voter integrity reform. File photo: Rob Hainer, Shutter Stock, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, Look Ahead America announced that the team of volunteers in Florida, led by State Volunteer Coordinator Dot Bare, will be launching an initiative surrounding election integrity throughout the state. The goal of this effort will be to educate citizens and elected officials on the importance and benefits of election integrity and ultimately pass legislation that covers Look Ahead America’s six policy objectives for voter integrity reform. These can be found at LAA’s Voter Integrity Reform Policy Objectives which include six main areas of focus:

  • Thumbprint Authentication of Absentee Ballots
  • Mandated and Public Voter List Hygiene
  • Ban on the Use of “Black Box” Voting Equipment
  • Appointment of a Citizens Elections Supervisory Committee
  • Creation and Sufficient Funding for a Dedicated Voter Fraud Investigation Division within the State’s Attorney General’s Office.
  • Equitable Distribution of Private Contributions to Election Operations.

LAA’s Executive Director Matt Braynard made the following statement:

We’re looking forward to launching this effort on election integrity in the great state of Florida. Our dedicated volunteer base is ready to meet with elected officials and be a force for change in election integrity.


We are currently looking for State Volunteer Coordinators in several states to lead the existing network of volunteers. If you’re interested in learning more about this opportunity and have at least 10 hours of free time per week, please fill out the application at www.lookaheadamerica.org/lead.

About Look Ahead America
LAA’s mission is to register, educate, and enfranchise disaffected citizens and ensure that their voices are not just heard but heeded and that the American Dream becomes their dream again. We also organize and guide patriotic citizens in lobbying their state legislatures and local governments on America First initiatives like fighting corporate censorship and ensuring voter integrity.

For more information visit https://lookaheadamerica.org/#mission

George McGregor

