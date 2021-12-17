Look Ahead America Announces Florida State Focus on Election Integrity Throughout Sunshine State

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





The goal of this effort will be to educate citizens and elected officials on the importance and benefits of election integrity and ultimately pass legislation that covers Look Ahead America’s six policy objectives for voter integrity reform. File photo: Rob Hainer, Shutter Stock, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, Look Ahead America announced that the team of volunteers in Florida, led by State Volunteer Coordinator Dot Bare, will be launching an initiative surrounding election integrity throughout the state. The goal of this effort will be to educate citizens and elected officials on the importance and benefits of election integrity and ultimately pass legislation that covers Look Ahead America’s six policy objectives for voter integrity reform. These can be found at LAA’s Voter Integrity Reform Policy Objectives which include six main areas of focus:

Thumbprint Authentication of Absentee Ballots

Mandated and Public Voter List Hygiene

Ban on the Use of “Black Box” Voting Equipment

Appointment of a Citizens Elections Supervisory Committee

Creation and Sufficient Funding for a Dedicated Voter Fraud Investigation Division within the State’s Attorney General’s Office.

Equitable Distribution of Private Contributions to Election Operations.

LAA’s Executive Director Matt Braynard made the following statement:

We’re looking forward to launching this effort on election integrity in the great state of Florida. Our dedicated volunteer base is ready to meet with elected officials and be a force for change in election integrity.



Big Tech is using NewsGuard to censor us severely reducing our revenue. You can support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution . Honest journalism is incredibly important to our democracy; we refuse to let Silicon Valley crush us into just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of lamestream media and we need your support. You can also help by signing up for our featured story emails .



We are currently looking for State Volunteer Coordinators in several states to lead the existing network of volunteers. If you’re interested in learning more about this opportunity and have at least 10 hours of free time per week, please fill out the application at www.lookaheadamerica.org/lead.

About Look Ahead America

LAA’s mission is to register, educate, and enfranchise disaffected citizens and ensure that their voices are not just heard but heeded and that the American Dream becomes their dream again. We also organize and guide patriotic citizens in lobbying their state legislatures and local governments on America First initiatives like fighting corporate censorship and ensuring voter integrity.

For more information visit https://lookaheadamerica.org/#mission