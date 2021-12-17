Hernando Man Selling Sugar As “Fake Narcotics” Told Deputies Intent Was To “Help People Get Off Their Addiction”

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Steven Edward Langone Jr., 37, who according to county records has a long criminal history of drug arrests in Hernando County, was arrested and charged with trafficking in fentanyl, possession of methamphetamine, possession of controlled substances, possession of counterfeit controlled substances, possession of paraphernalia and resisting arrest without violence. He bond was set at $68,000.

WEEKI WACHEE, FL – On Wednesday, December 15, 2021, just after midnight, Hernando County Sheriff’s Deputies were conducting a proactive patrol in the area of Weeki Wachee in an unmarked Hernando County Sheriff’s Office vehicle. As deputies passed a Spruce Drive residence, they observed a male exiting a vehicle parked in the driveway of the residence. As the male exited the vehicle, one of the deputies immediately recognized it to be Steven Edward Langone Jr., 37, as he had previous encounters with Langone who shows a long and consistent history of drug arrests dating back to 2010, according to country records.

As Langone gathered his belongings from the vehicle, the deputy conducted a query through various law enforcement databases and learned Langone had an active felony warrant for Violation of Probation out of Hernando County. When Langone finished gathering his belongings, a backpack and what appeared to be laundry from the vehicle, the deputies announced their presence. Langone ignored the deputies and walked hurriedly into the residence, refusing to look back at the deputies.

As Langone entered the residence, the homeowner came outside. It was confirmed Langone did not live there and was just visiting. Permission was obtained to enter the residence to search for Langone.

After searching various rooms, deputies located Langone hiding in a closet. Langone was still in possession of the backpack he carried in from the vehicle. Langone was placed under arrest for the active warrant.



A search of Langone’s backpack revealed he was in possession of two clear baggies containing a brown powder-like substance which field tested positive for Fentanyl, one clear baggie containing a crystal-like substance which field tested positive for Methamphetamine, one round orange pill identified as Clonazepam, one round white pill identified as Methadone Hydrochloride, eight oval white pills identified as Gabapentin, one half of a blue diamond pill identified as Sildenafil, four clear baggies containing powdered and crystalized sugar, 56 unused clear baggies and a digital scale.

When deputies located the baggies of what was believed to be sugar, Langone immediately identified the substance as sugar. He stated he sells the substance as “fake narcotics” to “help people get off their addiction.”

Langone was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center and charged with trafficking in fentanyl, possession of methamphetamine, two counts of possession of controlled substance, possession of counterfeit controlled substance with intent to sell, two counts of possession of a new drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest without violence. He bond was set at $68,000.