New York Driver Arrested In Fatal Crash That Killed 44-Year-Old Broward Mom; To Be Extradited To Face Charge Of Vehicular Homicide

Sunny C. Lavalle, 44, of Weston, sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital where she later died. Sunny is shown here with her mother Cheri Surloff.

BROWARD COUNTY, FL – A New York man was arrested for the death of a bicyclist who was killed in a crash in May in Weston. The incident occurred at approximately 8:04 a.m. on Sunday, May 23, 2021. Deputies responded to the 3200 block of Bonaventure Boulevard in reference to a vehicle versus bicycle crash. A preliminary investigation revealed that the bicyclist, Sunny C. LaValle, 44, of Weston, was traveling southbound within the dedicated bicycle lane on Bonaventure Boulevard when she was struck from behind by the driver, Oion Skyvel Johnson, 24, of Syracuse, NY.

According to authorities, LaValle sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital where she later died. Through their investigation, traffic homicide investigators determined that Johnson had little to no sleep within the 36 hours prior to the crash, while intermittently consuming alcoholic beverages during that same timeframe which caused him to fall asleep while driving. Investigators said this lack of sleep, coupled with intermittent alcohol consumption, was a willful disregard for the safety of others.

In May, family members of the 44-year-old Broward mom killed said they wanted the driver held accountable.

“It wasn’t a car in a lane, it was someone driving off-road!” said Cheri Surloff, the victim’s mother.



U.S. Marshals took Johnson into custody on Wednesday, December 16, in Syracuse, New York, on a warrant for his arrest. He is expected to be extradited to Broward County to face one charge of vehicular homicide.