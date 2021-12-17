Detectives Release Video Of Man Wanted In Armed Robbery Of Bicycle from Walmart in Lauderdale Lakes

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Anyone with information can contact Broward Sheriff’s Det. Armando Enrique at 954-321-4233. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives released surveillance video of a subject who they say pointed a gun at a store employee while riding past her on the bicycle he stole. The armed robbery happened shortly before 7 a.m. on Tuesday, November 16, at the Walmart located at 3001 N. State Road 7 in Lauderdale Lakes.

According to authorities, as the subject began to exit the store with a Hyperspeed Explorer bicycle worth approximately $372, an employee asked him to show a receipt. The subject replied that he doesn’t have a receipt and continued out the door. At that point, the employee stuck out her foot to try to stop the subject. As she did that, he reached into his waistband, pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the employee’s face, telling her to “get back.”

The subject then fled out of the door in an unknown direction.

