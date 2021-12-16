Volusia Deputies Charge Nursing Assistant, 72, With Sexually Abusing Patient Who Has Dementia

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

DEBARY, FL – Volusia sheriff’s deputies have arrested a certified nursing assistant (CNA) and charged him with sexually abusing a patient who has dementia and resides at DeBary Health & Rehab, 60 N. Charles R. Beall Blvd., DeBary.

According to authorities, Roger Pratt, 72, was charged with sexual battery on a female victim older than 18 years old with mental defects after Pratt was observed by a staff member abusing the patient with his hand while she was in her room with a curtain pulled shut around her bed. Pratt was also observed kissing the patient twice on her mouth.

Deputies were called to the facility after the incidents were reported Wednesday afternoon. The victim was interviewed about the incident and confirmed that she is one of Pratt’s patients he assists, but she could not explicitly recall what had happened during the incident a few hours before.

Pratt told deputies in an interview that he is assigned to 10 patients at the facility. His duties include helping patients walk, sit or lie down, eat, or perform personal hygiene. Pratt denied the allegations of sexual abuse.



Deputies took Pratt into custody and transported him to the Volusia County Branch Jail where he was released on $15,000 bail. This investigation is continuing. Anyone who is concerned about potential victims should call (386) 668-3830 at the Sheriff’s District 6 office.