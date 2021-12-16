CrimeLocalSociety

Palm Coast Man On Probation For Possession of Marijuana Found With Cocaine, Pounds of Marijuana, Cash and paraphernalia In Home

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Jonathan Young
Jonathan Young, 35, was arrested for possession of cocaine with intent to sell, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of probation and transported to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility. He’s being held on no bond.

PALM COAST, FL – On Wednesday, December 15, 2021, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office responded to Round Table Lane in Palm Coast after a Probation Officer conducted a check on Jonathan Young, 35, for a probation violation. The Probation told deputies that upon entering the residence to look for a firearm, he observed what was believed to be several pounds of marijuana in plastic bags, mushrooms, money, and a laptop. At this time, he requested law enforcement to respond due to the amount of narcotics found.

Flagler Sheriff’s deputies arrived to the scene and Young advised that he was on probation for possession of over 20 grams of Marijuana. The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) was notified and obtained a search warrant for the residence, which was served later that evening. Detectives recovered 12 grams of cocaine, 3.5 pounds of cannabis, and a large amount of drug paraphernalia.

Detectives recovered 12 grams of cocaine, 3.5 pounds of cannabis, and a large amount of drug paraphernalia.

According to authorities, Young is no stranger to law enforcement in Flagler County. He’s previously been arrested for several charged related to possession of Marijuana including possession with intent to sell. He’s also been charged in other jurisdictions with battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting officer without violence, disorderly intoxication, and distribution of hallucinogen.


“This guy has been a frequent flyer at the Green Roof Inn,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Our SIU team and the Probation Officer did another great job acting quickly to get a search warrant and seize these illegal drugs. I hope the justice system holds him accountable for his actions and his continuous criminal activity. He’s had enough opportunities to turn his life around and refuses. Now it’s time to start 2022 with some time in state prison.”

