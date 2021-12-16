Marion County Sunday School Teacher Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Victims at Church

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, detectives arrested 27-year-old David Saint Louis for two counts of sexual battery on a victim less than 12 years of age and two counts of lewd or lascivious molestation on a victim less than 12 years of age.

MARION COUNTY, FL – On Wednesday, December 15, 2021, Marion County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Detectives arrested 27-year-old David Saint Louis for two counts of sexual battery on a victim less than 12 years of age and two counts of lewd or lascivious molestation on a victim less than 12 years of age.

According to authorities, on November 19, 2021, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office received a report that Saint Louis engaged in sexual activity with two children while he was a Sunday school teacher at a small Marion Oaks area church. One victim claims Saint Louis molested her on multiple occasions in 2013 during Sunday school. While investigating the crime, detectives learned of another child Saint Louis may have sexually abused. Contact was made with the second victim, who advised Saint Louis sexually battered and molested her numerous times from 2015 to 2017, both at the church and his home. The investigation also revealed that Saint Louis was previously confronted by church members about some of these allegations, at which time he admitted to the sexual abuse and was forced to leave the church.

On December 15, Saint Louis responded to the MCSO Criminal Investigations Division for an interview where he said he did not speak English well and the interview was unable to proceed. As a result of the investigation and testimony of the victims, Saint Louis was placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail without bond.

In June 2020, Saint Louis was charged with lewd or lascivious battery on a child 12 years of age or older but less than 16 years of age. Saint Louis is next due to appear in court for that case in January 2022.



Big Tech is using NewsGuard to censor us severely reducing our revenue. You can support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution . Honest journalism is incredibly important to our democracy; we refuse to let Silicon Valley crush us into just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of lamestream media and we need your support. You can also help by signing up for our featured story emails .



Due to the small size of the church congregation, in order to help protect the identities of the victims, the Sheriff’s Office is not releasing the name of the church at this time. Detectives have interviewed the Pastor of the church, who is fully cooperating with the investigation and who has notified the parishioners of the church about Saint Louis’ arrest.

Based upon the nature of the crimes committed by Saint Louis, detectives believes there may be other victims. If you or someone you know have been sexually assaulted by Saint Louis, please call (352) 368-3586.