CrimeLocalSociety

Enterprise Man Charged With Animal Cruelty In Poisoning Death Of Pet Ball Python

By Jessica Mcfadyen
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

Patrick Grimaldi, 64 (DOB 11/19/1957), of DeBary Avenue in Enterprise, was arrested at his home this morning. Deputies started investigating the incident after it was reported by the snake’s owner on Nov. 23.
Patrick Grimaldi, 64, of Enterprise, was arrested at his home this morning. Deputies started investigating the incident after it was reported by the snake’s owner on Nov. 23.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL – An Enterprise man is charged with felony animal cruelty in the killing of a pet ball python he covered in acid solution and left to die while trapped in its tank. According to authorities, Patrick Grimaldi, 64, of DeBary Avenue in Enterprise, was arrested at his home this morning. Deputies started investigating the incident after it was reported by the snake’s owner on November 23.

The snake’s owner reported she moved out of the residence after staying there for two weeks with Grimaldi as her landlord and roommate. She said she moved out in a hurry because Grimaldi was controlling and verbally abusive to her, and she was able to take her two kittens with her but not her ball python. About a week later, she said she received texts and photos explaining that the snake was dead and it appeared Grimaldi had poured poison on it.

A neighbor told a responding deputy that she saw the snake dead in its tank with an empty bottle of Calci-Solve super-strength concentrated descaler next to it. The neighbor said she had heard a rattling noise earlier, which is believed the sound of the snake trying to get out.

Calci-Solve super-strength concentrated descaler
A neighbor said the shown empty bottle of Calci-Solve super-strength concentrated descaler was found in the snake tank.

Big Tech is using NewsGuard to censor us severely reducing our revenue. You can support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution. Honest journalism is incredibly important to our democracy; we refuse to let Silicon Valley crush us into just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of lamestream media and we need your support. You can also help by signing up for our featured story emails.
 

The inside of the tank was smeared with residue that suggested the snake had been in distress and struggled to escape, but was trapped inside with the lid secured with a strap.

Grimaldi was transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail this morning with a bond of $2,500 on his felony charge of animal cruelty.

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office said that cruelty to animals is not tolerated in Volusia County, and under Florida law anyone who causes “the cruel death, or excessive or repeated infliction of unnecessary pain or suffering” of any animal has committed a felony.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Jessica Mcfadyen (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Punta Gorda Father, Son, And Girlfriend Arrested For Drugs…

Jessica Mcfadyen

Two Lee County Teens Charged With Felonies After Shooting…

Jessica Mcfadyen

Op-Ed: Evil, for the Greater Good… Two Doctors, Nearly…

Tabitha Korol
1 of 1,564