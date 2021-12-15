Two Lee County Teens Charged With Felonies After Shooting Toy Gun; One Teen Struck Deputy In The Face And Fled

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Ziyantee Bragg, 17, (left) and Tanner Fox, also 17, were charged with battery for their involvement in the Whiskey Creek incident. Fox, 17, was additionally charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds, which is a felony, as well as other misdemeanor charges. Bragg, was additionally charged with battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting with violence, both felonies.

WHISKEY CREEK, FL – On Sunday, December 12, 2021, Lee County deputies responded to Whiskey Creek Drive in reference to a battery. Upon arrival, deputies learned the victim was walking her dog when a white sedan drove past her firing an Airsoft gun, striking her multiple times with pellets. The victim suffered minor injuries and did not require medical attention. According to authorities, the gun used was called a Gel Blaster, which its manufacturer describes as shooting non-toxic, eco-friendly, biodegradable water-hydrated balls.

In an attempt to identify the suspects, Crime Stoppers disseminated information while detectives conducted their investigation. Deputies received tips on the names of the suspects and responded to Cypress Lake High School. When an administrative search was performed on one of the suspect’s vehicles, brass knuckles with a folding knife, a vape pen, and a plastic gun that shot small round gel pellets was located.

“Thanks to the relationship between our deputies and the community, these two criminals were quickly identified and taken off the streets of Lee County,” stated Sheriff Carmine Marceno. “Even Airsoft guns can be dangerous, especially when used to intentionally hurt others. This kind of violent behavior will not be tolerated.”

Tanner Fox, 17, was charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds, which is a felony, as well as other misdemeanor charges. While being apprehended for the Whiskey Creek battery, the second suspect struck a deputy in the face and fled on foot. Deputies quickly gained control of the suspect and took him into custody. Ziyantee Bragg, also 17, was arrested and charged with battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer with violence, both felony charges. Fox and Bragg were also charged with battery for their involvement in the Whiskey Creek incident.