Trump Says NYAG Letitia James Dropped Out Of Governor’s Race Because Her Campaign Was A ‘Complete Failure’ And She Had No Chance

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





The statement comes after The Washington Post reported James wants Trump to testify as part of her investigation into potential tax and financial fraud inside the Trump Organization. The AG plans to depose Trump on whether he overvalued the Organization’s assets to obtain loans and then undervalued them for tax purposes. Editorial credit: Lev Radin / Shutterstock.com, licensed. File photo: Valerio Pucci, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PALM BEACH, FL – On Wednesday, former president Donald Trump released a statement accusing New York Attorney General Letitia James of ‘prosecutorial misconduct’ and saying she dropped out of governor’s race because her campaign was ‘a complete failure’ and her polling was poor.

The statement comes days after The Washington Post reported James wants Trump to testify in person as part of her investigation into potential tax and financial fraud inside the Trump Organization. The AG plans to depose Trump on whether he overvalued the Trump Organization’s assets to obtain loans and then undervalued them for tax purposes.

Coincidentally, James said she was ending her campaign for governor the same day the subpoena surfaced citing “a number of important investigations and cases that are underway,” and that intends to finish them.

I have come to the conclusion that I must continue my work as attorney general. There are a number of important investigations and cases that are underway, and I intend to finish the job. I am running for re-election to complete the work New Yorkers elected me to do. New York Attorney General Letitia James



Big Tech is using NewsGuard to censor us severely reducing our revenue. You can support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution . Honest journalism is incredibly important to our democracy; we refuse to let Silicon Valley crush us into just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of lamestream media and we need your support. You can also help by signing up for our featured story emails .



I have come to the conclusion that I must continue my work as attorney general.



There are a number of important investigations and cases that are underway, and I intend to finish the job.



I am running for re-election to complete the work New Yorkers elected me to do. — Tish James (@TishJames) December 9, 2021

“Letitia James wants to politically weaponize her position as Attorney General instead of exemplifying impartiality and protecting the interests of all New Yorkers. While she pretends that she suspended her short-lived campaign for New York Governor to go after me, she conveniently fails to mention that she couldn’t garner any support and her poll numbers were abysmal—she had no chance of even coming close to winning despite weeks of campaigning, she was losing to Governor Hochul by what would have been a massive landslide. She didn’t drop out of the race for a higher purpose, or to “finish existing business” (I wonder hat that would be?) She dropped out because her campaign was a complete failure, possibly because citizens of New York saw how unfairly and viciously she and other highly partisan New York Democrat prosecutors were treating President Donald J. Trump. It’s called Prosecutorial Misconduct. Rather than continue to waste her time and taxpayer resources on a long continuing Witch Hunt against the Republican Party and me, she should focus her attention on helping to resurrect the once Great State of New York were crime and poverty continue to wreak havoc, with murder, rape, drug sales, and just about every other form of crime at record levels, and now with a just-announced highest unemployment rate the Nation. New York is dying before our very eyes, and all the Democrat Prosecutors are focused on Is how we can get and punish Donald Trump, who many would say has done, over the years, a spectacular job for New York. 45th U.S. President, Donald J. Trump

Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America pic.twitter.com/wxFPu5GrjH — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) December 15, 2021

According to the New York Times, once Ms. James formally subpoenas Trump, he could try to block the demand on grounds of violating his constitutional right against self-incrimination or invoke his Fifth Amendment right and decline to respond to questions.